5 Barcelona players who underperformed against Benfica | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona could not seal their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they were held by Benfica at the Camp Nou. The Catalan side were clearly the better side yet endured a frustrating night which ended in a goalless draw.

A win was all Barcelona needed to qualify from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Now they have to secure a positive result from Bayern Munich in Germany. Or else they have to hope that Benfica draw or lose against Dynamo Kyiv on the last matchday of the group stages.

The encounter against Benfica was the second game of Xavi-Era, which saw Blaugrana come close to scoring numerous times. Yusuf Demir and Jordi Alba both went close for Barcelona with Demir hitting the crossbar. Meanwhile Ronald Araujo's goal was disallowed in the early stages of the game.

Benfica had a golden chance for glory at the end but Haris Seferovic failed to find the net. The Portuguese team saw little of the ball but were organized with a five-man defense and ultimately secured a point at the Nou Camp.

5 Barcelona players who underperformed against Benfica

#5 Clement Lenglet

Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet definitely did his job, keeping the Benfica forwards quiet all night. The 26-year-old made two crucial interceptions for the Catalan giants. But he was unable to provide the kind of distribution from defense like his compatriots.

Roy @TheRoyNextDoor Clement Lenglet has made a fool of himself at least four times within the first 33 minutes.

With Eric Garcia and Oscar Mingueza impressing in their roles, this was a rare chance for Lenglet to shine in a three-man backline. Despite his steady defending, the Frenchman was unable to offer calmness and composure at the back. The defender was deservingly substituted as he made way for Sergino Dest with four minutes to go.

#4 Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of the best when he is in the mood. Unfortunately, it was a frustrating night for a player of his caliber. He failed to pull the strings or make any solid impact from central midfield.

De Jong failed to dominate proceedings, cutting a frustrating figure against Benfica. The determined Portuguese side were efficient in cutting the passing lanes off. They did not offer much space for the Dutch midfielder throughout the game.

Frenkie De Jong vs Benfica in the first half:



• 72% pass accuracy🙀

• 16 times possession lost😳

• 0/3 long balls🥶

• 50% dribbles completed🤬

6.8 rating (SofaScore)😶



• 72% pass accuracy
• 16 times possession lost
• 0/3 long balls
• 50% dribbles completed
6.8 rating (SofaScore)

De Jong failed to find any gaps in Benfica's defense with his passes and movements strictly followed by opposition defenders. Overall, it was a disappointing night for the Dutchman, who had just one shot at goal without much success.

