5 Barcelona players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

FC Barcelona have had a mixed 2020-21 season so far. The Blaugrana struggled to adapt to Lionel Messi's absence and found themselves in muddy waters at the start of the season. Head coach Ronald Koeman was sacked in October 2021 and replaced by former legend Xavi Hernandez.

Since Xavi's appointment, the side have improved leaps and bounds. The side seem to have found their footing once again and operate with a structure they had previously lacked.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Xavi ball in full effect at FC Barcelona 🤝 Xavi ball in full effect at FC Barcelona 🤝 https://t.co/LPq2NiCpJV

Boasting an extremely young and talented core, the Blaugrana have made some serious progress in La Liga over the past couple of months. They now sit fifth in the table, only a point behind UEFA Champions League spots.

While several youngsters have stepped up to the fore, there have been a few players who have underperformed this season. Let's take a look at five players who have underperformed for the Catalan giants this season.

#5. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Ter Stegen is a surprise name on this list

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is admittedly a surprise name on the list of underperforming players for Barcelona.

The German goalkeeper has been with the club since 2014 and has been one of their most consistent performers over the years. An excellent shot stopper, Ter Stegen has offered a sense of stability and calmness to the side's backline.

Richard Buxton @RichardBuxton_ Anyone still putting Ter Stegen in the top five goalkeepers clearly hasn’t seen him for Barcelona in the past 18 months or so. To say he’s regressed would be an understatement #UCL Anyone still putting Ter Stegen in the top five goalkeepers clearly hasn’t seen him for Barcelona in the past 18 months or so. To say he’s regressed would be an understatement #UCL

The German has had an underwhelming season so far. He has often made errors, allowing opponents to grab easy goals against the Blaugrana. The German seems to have lost the temperament that he is widely known for.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger



Barcelona are said to be concerned about ter Stegen’s long term suitability with his knee problems and are looking for a younger long term keeper.



🗞 @footmercato Barcelona have shortlisted Illan Meslier as a replacement for ter Stegen.Barcelona are said to be concerned about ter Stegen’s long term suitability with his knee problems and are looking for a younger long term keeper. Barcelona have shortlisted Illan Meslier as a replacement for ter Stegen. Barcelona are said to be concerned about ter Stegen’s long term suitability with his knee problems and are looking for a younger long term keeper. 🗞 @footmercato https://t.co/w7aeJyZugP

With the business end of the season fast approaching, the club will need their number one to be in top form as they aim to finish in the top four.

#4. Memphis Depay

Memphis has had a mixed first season with the club

Memphis Depay joined the Catalan giants in June 2021 for a reported €25 million. The Dutchman had come off an excellent UEFA Euro 2020 with the Netherlands and was expected to carry his form into La Liga with the Blaugrana.

Depay is an extremely quick and creative player who offers an attacking threat from the wing.

VBET News @VBETnews



[ If the arrival of a ‘top forward’, like Erling Haaland is confirmed for next summer, FC Barcelona would consider selling Memphis Depay. @fansjavimiguel via @ManagingBarca If the arrival of a ‘top forward’, like Erling Haaland is confirmed for next summer, FC Barcelona would consider selling Memphis Depay.[@fansjavimiguel via @ManagingBarca] https://t.co/LUbn53jP1R

Depay has had a decent season to be fair; in terms of goalscoring output, he still has a reasonable record. His finishing has been criticized of late as the Dutchman often finds himself in goalscoring situations but has lacked the finishing touch.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Memphis Depay offered escape from Barcelona nightmare six months after joining Memphis Depay offered escape from Barcelona nightmare six months after joiningmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/gLUlNOofNX

With eight league goals to his name, Depay will be hoping to add more goals and help the Blaugrana challenge for a top four spot.

