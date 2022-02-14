5 Barcelona players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

FC Barcelona have had a mixed 2020-21 season so far. The Blaugrana struggled to adapt to Lionel Messi's absence and found themselves in muddy waters at the start of the season. Head coach Ronald Koeman was sacked in October 2021 and replaced by former legend Xavi Hernandez.
Since Xavi's appointment, the side have improved leaps and bounds. The side seem to have found their footing once again and operate with a structure they had previously lacked.
Boasting an extremely young and talented core, the Blaugrana have made some serious progress in La Liga over the past couple of months. They now sit fifth in the table, only a point behind UEFA Champions League spots.
While several youngsters have stepped up to the fore, there have been a few players who have underperformed this season. Let's take a look at five players who have underperformed for the Catalan giants this season.
#5. Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is admittedly a surprise name on the list of underperforming players for Barcelona.
The German goalkeeper has been with the club since 2014 and has been one of their most consistent performers over the years. An excellent shot stopper, Ter Stegen has offered a sense of stability and calmness to the side's backline.
The German has had an underwhelming season so far. He has often made errors, allowing opponents to grab easy goals against the Blaugrana. The German seems to have lost the temperament that he is widely known for.
With the business end of the season fast approaching, the club will need their number one to be in top form as they aim to finish in the top four.
#4. Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay joined the Catalan giants in June 2021 for a reported €25 million. The Dutchman had come off an excellent UEFA Euro 2020 with the Netherlands and was expected to carry his form into La Liga with the Blaugrana.
Depay is an extremely quick and creative player who offers an attacking threat from the wing.
Depay has had a decent season to be fair; in terms of goalscoring output, he still has a reasonable record. His finishing has been criticized of late as the Dutchman often finds himself in goalscoring situations but has lacked the finishing touch.
With eight league goals to his name, Depay will be hoping to add more goals and help the Blaugrana challenge for a top four spot.