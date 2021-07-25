5 Barcelona players to watch during the 2021-22 pre-season

Barcelona have kicked off their pre-season with consecutive wins. The Blaugrana have been busy in the off-season, securing the services of the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, to name a few.

The future of their star man and talisman Lionel Messi, though, hangs in the balance, as the 2021 Copa America winner is yet to finalise an extension with the club. Nonetheless, the La Liga giants need to get back to business as the Spanish top flight gets underway next month.

I want to thank the president, the whole board of Barcelona, the coach and my own team for making my dream reality.

I want to thank God more than anything else for guiding me through out my life!

I have no words to describe how I feel right now but I'm so grateful.

Barcelona have always had a well-balanced squad, something that is no different this time too. As their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign kick off, we take a look at five Barcelona players to watch out for during the pre-season.

#5 Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest had a great debut season with Barcelona, playing as many as 30 league games. The first American to appear in the El Clasico, he was impressive in the right-back position, filling a huge void for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona were struggling to find a suitable replacement for Dani Alves. Even after spending on players like Nelson Semedo, that position remained a cause for concern.

First Champions League goal ✅

First goal for Barcelona ✅



Sergiño Dest

However, Dest took no time in settling into that position and also found the back of the net twice, proving his worth as an attacking full-back.

He was one of the first players to join the Barcelona squad in 2021 pre-season training and should be able to build on what was an amazing debut season last campaign.

#4 Rey Manaj

Rey Manaj will look to play for the Barcelona main team this season.

It is always great for a club to see their homegrown talent making it to the first team. That is good on multiple fronts - if the player is deemed fit by the manager for the first team, the player must be competent. That also means the club does not have to go out in the market to spend on bringing in reinforcements for that position.

Moreover, playing a homegrown player is an indication of the health of the youth setup. In this regard, one of the players who is set to make the move from Barcelona's B team to the main team is striker Rey Manaj.

The player has impressed in his two outings under Ronald Koeman. He scored in both the friendlies so far and has four goals to his name. His form might come in handy for Koeman, as Barcelona were heavily reliant on Messi in the final third last season.

