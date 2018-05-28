Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona Players Who Can Shine Next Season 

These players could rightly shape the future of the Spanish club.

Utkarsh Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 14:46 IST
26.61K

Copa Del Rey 2017-18 - FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF
There is a ton of youth talent in Barca, but who will make the cut?

Barca just saw off a successful first season with Ernesto Valverde, winning a domestic double and making it all the way to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The only blemish was the embarrassment they faced in Rome but, apart from that, Barcelona was reliable at the back and lethal going forward. As the rest of the world prepares for the World Cup, Valverde and his men would be discussing plans for the next season.

Barcelona is favourites to win all titles every season, even in one where managerial changes, board disputes and the departure of Neymar created a troubled atmosphere at the club; they clinched the domestic double as if it was a cake walk/

The 2017-2018 season some young players joining the club while a few are set to be promoted to the first team.

Barca is a club that has been historically linked with young talent and renowned for its production of starlets year after year. With an aging squad, the Catalans would have to rely upon the young blood in the near future, here is a look at a few players who can step up next season;

#5 Carles Alena

2018 Copa Del Rey Football Espanyol v FC Barcelona Jan 17th
Alena playing for the first team in the Spanish Cup

Media outlets are reporting that Carles Alena, from Barcelona B would be promoted to the first team next season. A quick thinker on and off the ball, Alena is widely regarded as Iniesta's natural successor. Currently battling relegation in the second division with the reserve side, Alena made some cameos with the big boys under Valverde. He was also included in the first team squad which travelled to the United States for the preseason friendlies.

Alena's presence of mind and passing ability make him a perfect match for the Barcelona system which revolves around possessional play. The Spaniard has a small stature that accounts for his low centre of gravity. He loves to dribble on the edges of the field, another characteristic that makes him comparable to the departing maestro.

Alena, however, would face tough competition in the first team, which is already crowded with a massive pile of midfielders and would be required to perform at his highest level to survive the competition.

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium Barcelona Transfer News
Page 1 of 5 Next
Fetching more content...
