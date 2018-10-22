×
El Clasico: 5 Barcelona players who will be key figures 

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Feature
664   //    22 Oct 2018, 23:21 IST

Messi went down after landing badly on his right arm: Sevilla vs Barcelona

FC Barcelona will go head to head with Real Madrid this Sunday at the Camp Nou. Real Madrid has been on a poor run of form, failing to win their last four matches. They set an unwanted record for their scoring drought which lasted for over 450 minutes.

The Blaugrana had been on a poor run as well, but they didn't lose many games and now seem to be back on track with a convincing win against Sevilla.

Going into the El Clasico, Real Madrid are seeing ominous signs from Barcelona. They have already dropped down to 7th place in the league table and are in danger of slipping further down, should they lose the Clasico.

However, a big advantage that they have now is that Lionel Messi will miss the clash, following a fracture to his radial bone in the right hand.

Given Lionel Messi will miss the Clasico. We take a look at 5 players who will be instrumental to Barcelona's success in the Clasico:

#5 Gerard Pique

Pique's defensive prowess is major in avoiding a breakdown in the back

The Barcelona defensive general is going to be the main man in the back four for Barcelona. Gerard Pique is the only person in the current Barcelona team apart from the injured Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to play for Barcelona for almost a decade.

Pique doesn’t need any extra motivation while taking the pitch in the Clasico. The presence of his counterpart on the other end of the pitch, Sergio Ramos, is more than enough to get him fired up. He is one of those on the pitch who would put the El Clasico over any trophy.

Keeping all his hatred for Real Madrid aside, he is important as he is the most experienced player in the defence. Gerard Pique has to play a role very similar to that of Carles Puyol. He needs to do his defensive duties perfectly and guide Clement Lenglet by his side.

The 31-year-old will also be responsible for giving pieces of advice to his full-backs whether to advance forward or keep tight on the back. Pique has shown a few defensive flaws this season, including his horrific misplaced pass against Leganes. Still, Gerard Pique has been the general of the defence, averaging a block, a tackle and an interception each in every game.

It is a known fact that Pique likes to score goals, especially against Espanyol and Madrid but in Sunday’s El Clasico, his biggest service to Barcelona will be being tight at the back. He should give Benzema only a minimal room to breathe.

He should also guard Sergio Ramos’s headers during corners and free-kicks. He has to deal with balls plummeted in and clear them as far as he could.

Gerard Pique will be a decisive figure in the defence.

