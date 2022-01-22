5 Barcelona rejects who are currently playing in the Premier League

Barcelona's present scenario is something that no one could have ever anticipated. The Liga giants have endured a series of unprecedented events in the last few months.

It all began with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu's exit in 2020. Lionel Messi's shocking departure before the start of the season pushed the club further towards trouble. Finally, they got Xavi Hernandez as manager to steady the ship, but the former Blaugrana midfielder failed to help the club.

The Catalan club were eliminated from three different title races in three months. These are the Champions League, the Spanish Supercup and Copa del Rey. They are also far from catching up with leaders Real Madrid in La Liga, being 17 points behind.

The team is facing many underlying issues, and one of them certainly has to be unsuitable investments made in recent years. They invested heavily in transfers that didn't work for them like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

Yet, surprisingly, there are few players who could live up to their billing away from the club. Let's take a look at five players from Blaugrana who currently play in the Premier League:

#5 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traore was a significant element of Barcelona's youth squad

The 25-year old Spanish international is a known figure in football. Apart from his intimidating physique, Traore is appreciated for his pace, ball control and dribbling ability.

The Barcelona-born forward joined the La Liga giants' youth setup La Masia at the age of 8. He was promoted to the B team in 2013 and became one of their crucial players. Adama Traore was a significant element of the youth squad that won the inaugural UEFA Youth Champions League.

Despite making his debut in La Liga and Copa del Rey, Traore couldn't find a permanent place with the legions of the club. He was offloaded to Aston Villa, where he remained for two seasons. Traore eventually moved to Wolves and became one of the best players at the club.

#4 Francisco Trincao

Trincao was brought in as a future prospect at Barcelona

Barcelona signed Francisco Trincao from Braga to add depth to their attacking unit. He featured in 28 La Liga games in his first senior season itself. Trincao was brought in as a future prospect and his buyout clause was set at €500 million.

However, amidst multiple managerial and team changes, the club decided not to continue with Trincao's services. He was then offloaded to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021.

Considering the current situation within the Catalan club, Trincao could have been of very much use to them.

