5 Barcelona stars who have no future at the club

Barcelona may go for a squad overhaul in the summer given their poor form this season and these stars are the most likely to get the axe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 01:42 IST

End of his Barcelona career?

Barcelona have struggled to establish their foothold in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season and have been over-reliant on their talismanic forward – Lionel Messi – to bail them out of tricky situations.

Their summer recruitment of 6 first-teamers for a combined total in excess of €120m has failed to provide them with the squad depth or the required quality that one would expect of a club of Barcelona’s stature.

Out of the 6, only Denis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne have had some positive impact on the club while the rest have failed to live up to their expectations – although one might argue that only 8 months into their Barcelona career it is too soon to pass a judgement on their impact on the club.

Anyways, with Luis Enrique’s future in doubt, it can safely be said that a few of Barcelona stars – including the new recruits – will be heading out of the club in the summer. Let’s take a look at 5 such players who have no future at the club:

#1 Jeremy Mathieu

Mathieu signed for Barcelona from Valencia in 2014 for €20m – and his transfer raised a few eyebrows given the age of the former French international and the transfer fee that the Catalan club parted with. This season he has been plagued by injuries and at 33 he is not getting any younger.

Barcelona got what they wanted out of a 30-year-old French defender, they got three good years of football out of him and he served them well during the time he spent on the pitch, helping them win numerous trophies. Mathieu has run his race with Barcelona and his recent injury – sprained ankle ligaments – which he sustained during the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid look to be the final nail in the coffin of the 33-year-old’s Camp Nou career.

Barcelona are yet to disclose the extent of Mathieu’s injury but even if he does get fit in time to play again this season, it will probably be the last of what Barcelona fans see of the Frenchman.