5 Barcelona superstars who will shine this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.41K // 30 Aug 2018, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona

The 2018/2019 campaign has begun in all the major leagues across Europe, with every club looking forward to meeting up with their objectives for the new season. Just like other outfits, Catalan giants, FC Barcelona are also aiming to achieve huge success during the term.

La Blaugrana won both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy last term, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba running riot and delivering a brilliant domestic double at the Nou Camp.

Having reinforced their squad by signing a number of incredible superstars including the likes of Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal from the transfer window this summer, the Catalans have come back even stronger and they will be fighting for everything this season.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 incredible superstars that will shine in the Catalan capital during the campaign:

#5 Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo joined from Gremio this summer

It cost FC Barcelona up to €40 million to sign Brazilian starlet Arthur Melo from Gremio this summer, and the South American has started adapting to life rapidly in the Catalan Capital, producing a couple of promising performances for the Catalan giants in recent weeks.

The midfielder shares the Barcelona DNA and he has been encouraged to emulate two of the greatest midfielders to grace the Nou Camp - Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Arthur is a decent midfielder with a lot of technical skills, highly effective at building up plays, keeping possession, penetrating opposition defenses and creating chances for his teammates to score. With his incredible talent and amazing work rate, the playmaker will definitely make a mark at Camp Nou this season.

1 / 5 NEXT