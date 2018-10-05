5 Barcelona superstars who need to step up in LaLiga right now

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 171 // 05 Oct 2018, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona defender - Gerard Pique

After signing a couple of fantastic superstars including the likes of Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo, and Arturo Vidal during the summer transfer window, many expected Catalan giants, FC Barcelona to have it easy in LaLiga this season.

The fact that they even won their first 4 games in the Spanish top flight - defeating the likes of Deportivo Alaves, Real Valladolid, SD Huesca, and Real Sociedad, helped in raising those expectations, but their performances in each of their last 3 LaLiga matches were far from impressive.

A shocking defeat to Leganes and two disappointing draws with both Girona and Athletic Bilbao have put the Catalan giants under immense pressure, and they need to stand firm and ensure they overturn their poor form as soon as possible to compete for the Spanish title this season.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 Blaugrana superstars that need to step up their performances right now as the Catalans aim to return to winning ways in the Spanish top flight.

#5 Sergio Busquets

Busquets is yet to reach his best for Barcelona in LaLiga this season

With Barcelona aiming to defend their LaLiga title this season, there is no doubt they need to return to their best quickly as there will be no room for slip-ups - considering the number of points they dropped in their last 3 fixtures in the Spanish top flight.

This implies that a major number of their superstars need to get back to their best level of performance in order to help the team move forward, with elite midfielder Sergio Busquets also one of them.

The Spanish superstar hasn't been at his best this season. Although he isn't far from that, he needs to ensure that he performs at his peak, because of how influential his role is in the Barcelona team.

#4 Ivan Rakitic

The Croatian has also started the LaLiga campaign slowly

Croatian International Ivan Rakitic is also one of the few Barcelona superstars who needs to step up performances, as the Catalan giants continue with their chase for the LaLiga title this season.

Following a brilliant FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia, in which he helped his nation to the final of the prestigious tournament for the first time in their history, the midfielder is yet to return to his best for Barcelona in the Spanish top flight.

Rakitic hasn't been at his best for La Blaugrana in LaLiga this term, and the match against Athletic Bilbao is a big testament to this claim - with the Croatian appearing too sluggish, failing to make an impact, as well as struggling for consistency in each of his last few games in the division.

1 / 4 NEXT