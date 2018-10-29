5 Bayern Munich Players to watch out for in the 2018-19 season

After a positive 2017-18 season in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will be hoping to continue with their fine run of form in the 2018-19 season. The defending champions will be aiming to produce yet another sparkling performance.

Bayern Munich finished the Bundesliga season with 84 points last season and in the ongoing season, Bayern is at the 2nd position on the points table with 19 points, just 2 points behind Borussia Dortmund.

Niko Kovac has expressed confidence that his side will be aiming to repeat their last season’s performances. Niko Kovac might have already set his sight on the Champions League and will be hoping that the team produces the desired results while playing against some of the bigger clubs of European football.

Bayern Munich were the semifinalists in the last Champions League season when Jupp Heynkyes was the manager.They lost against a quality Real Madrid side in the semifinals. Most of the players had expressed their disappointment of not making it to the finals. Niko Kovac has stated that the team is eager to go one better this time around in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich need to be consistent in every department and has to develop a killer instinct kind of an attitude when playing against some of the heavyweights of European football.

They need to show the same kind of resolute approach that they are known for so as to take on some of the bigger clubs in the Champions League.In the ongoing Champions League season Bayern Munich are 2nd in their group and Niko Kovac will be hoping to see his side through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The reigning champions also needs to be strong defensively. Kovac wants his players to play more freely as he has stated that he wants his players to play their natural game. Bayern Munich team management needs to give every player enough game time which can prepare them for crucial games in the months going ahead.

The onus will be on Kovac and the Bayern team management to make the players believe that they can take on some of the bigger teams. Bayern Munich have some big names in the dugout and are capable of going all the way. We take a look at five such players who could make an impression for the club in the 2018-19 season.

# 1 Robert Lewandowski

After a disappointing run in this year’s World Cup Lewandowski will be hoping to produce some promising results. The 30-year-old will hold the key in Bayern’s forward line along with Arjen Robben as the duo will have to fire when playing against tactically stronger sides. The Polish international can be a big threat with his accelerating pace and electric counter attacks.

Lewandowski had expressed his disappointment as Poland couldn’t make it to the pre-quarters of the tournament. The striker will be aiming to prove his class with some decent performances. Lewandowski can also be dangerous with his electric counter attacks but off late the striker has struggled against defensively stronger sides.

Bayern Munich fans will be hoping that the striker shows the same kind of sharpness when playing against defensively stronger sides in the months going ahead. The 30-year-old scored 29 goals in 30 games in the last Bundesliga season with 2 assists to his name.

In the ongoing season, the striker has already scored 5 goals in 8 games with 3 assists to his name. In the ongoing Champions League season too, Lewandowski has already scored 2 goals in 3 games and will be a vital cog for Bayern Munich.

