5 best active two-footed players

The modern footballer has a plethora of skills at his disposal, like the ability to score a goal or pick out a pass off their dominant foot with ease. However, on some occasions, it is difficult to figure out a player’s 'dominant' side, as they seem to be equally good off either foot.

The likes of Ronaldinho and Maldini are widely regarded as the best two-footed players in the history of the game.

Five best two-footed players in the game at the moment:

The ability to use either foot provides versatility and dynamism to a player’s gameplay, as they can operate on either flank due to their two-footedness. However, it is a challenging skill to master and is a unique attribute of some of the world’s best.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best two-footed players in the game at the moment.

#5 Mason Greenwood | Manchester United

Mason Greenwood (left)

Manchester United’s young sensation Mason Greenwood has a shooting technique that is reminiscent of one of United’s finest forwards, Robin van Persie.

Since his debut in the 2018-19 season, Greenwood has rapidly progressed up the ranks. His first-team debut came just a year after his first season with the U18s - finishing as top scorer (17) in the 2017/18 PL North division.

After his exploits at the youth level, Greenwood became a regular in the first-team training squad, first under Jose Mourinho in 2018, before he made his competitive debut in a Champions League game against PSG.

Advertisement

Mason Greenwood is a two footed wizard 🔥🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wO8i8gygfB — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) September 26, 2019

Greenwood’s ability to shoot with either foot enables him to operate in virtually any position across the forward line.

He has been involved in 36 goals (26 goals, ten assists) in 97 appearances. Greenwood is arguably Manchester United’s best two-footed player and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Mason Greenwood can cut inside and shoot with his left while attacking from the right flank; he can also stay wide and shoot across the goal from his right.

#4 Ousmane Dembele | FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele

Another youngster tipped to be one of the best in the coming years - Ousmane Dembele - is also a two-footed player.

Advertisement

The ambidextrous Frenchman made the move to Camp Nou after spending just one season at Borussia Dortmund. Dembele had arrived at Dortmund from Nice on a £13.5 million transfer in 2016 and left a year later on a mammoth £121.5 million fee, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in the game.

Although Ousmane Dembele has been enduring a torrid time in Catalonia, he remains one of Barcelona most skilful operators, thanks to his solid technique with both feet.

Dembélé has 14 right-footed goals and 14 right-footed assists in league football.



Dembélé has 14 left-footed goals and 14 left-footed assists in league football.



Dembélé doesn’t have a strong and a weak foot, he has two strong feet. pic.twitter.com/8qhn9GOL3f — total Barça (@totalBarca) April 21, 2019

While scoring his first 22 goals for Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele has netted 12 with his left foot and ten with his right. That is a rare stat even among the top stars in the game.

1 / 2 NEXT