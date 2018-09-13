4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier League

Pillars of Manchester City's success

The South American nation has a rich pedigree in football having won all the major international tournaments namely World Cup(2 times), Confederations Cup, Olympic Gold(2 times) and Copa América. They have time and again produced World-class professional footballers like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Javier Zanetti who have mesmerized the fans from all over the world with their skills and footballing ability.

Premier League has always managed to attract the best talents from all over the world due to its financial superiority and competitive nature of the league. Premier League has been lucky enough to host some of the great Argentine footballers since its inception in the early 90s. While world-class internationals like Juan Sebastian Veron, Herman Crespo, and Angel Di Maria failed to prove their worth on English soil, most of the players from South American nation embraced the league and found success while representing their respective clubs. With each passing year, we see more and more Argentine players opting to come to England rather than Spain and Italy, which traditionally has been the preferred destination for South American footballers in Europe. A total of 15 Argentine players will take part in this season’s English Premier League

Honourable Mention: Julián Speroni and Fabricio Coloccini

Coloccini - Defensive rock of Magpies

Relatively unknown and underrated shot-stopper, Speroni represented Crystal Palace for whopping 14 seasons, most of which were in English Championship. In total, he made 403 appearances for Palace but never played for the Argentina senior national team.

A reliable defender who played eight seasons at Newcastle United (one season in Championship). He appeared in 275 matches for Magpies in all competitions. Coloccini was the most consistent performer in Newcastle side that got relegated, promoted and finished in top five of the premier league. He represented the Argentine nation 39 times and also played in 2006 world cup.

