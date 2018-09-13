Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier League

Pawan Sanzgiri
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
694   //    13 Sep 2018, 10:28 IST

Manchester City Training and Press Conference
Pillars of Manchester City's success

The South American nation has a rich pedigree in football having won all the major international tournaments namely World Cup(2 times), Confederations Cup, Olympic Gold(2 times) and Copa América. They have time and again produced World-class professional footballers like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Javier Zanetti who have mesmerized the fans from all over the world with their skills and footballing ability.

Premier League has always managed to attract the best talents from all over the world due to its financial superiority and competitive nature of the league. Premier League has been lucky enough to host some of the great Argentine footballers since its inception in the early 90s. While world-class internationals like Juan Sebastian Veron, Herman Crespo, and Angel Di Maria failed to prove their worth on English soil, most of the players from South American nation embraced the league and found success while representing their respective clubs. With each passing year, we see more and more Argentine players opting to come to England rather than Spain and Italy, which traditionally has been the preferred destination for South American footballers in Europe. A total of 15 Argentine players will take part in this season’s English Premier League

Honourable Mention: Julián Speroni and Fabricio Coloccini

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Coloccini - Defensive rock of Magpies

Relatively unknown and underrated shot-stopper, Speroni represented Crystal Palace for whopping 14 seasons, most of which were in English Championship. In total, he made 403 appearances for Palace but never played for the Argentina senior national team.

A reliable defender who played eight seasons at Newcastle United (one season in Championship). He appeared in 275 matches for Magpies in all competitions. Coloccini was the most consistent performer in Newcastle side that got relegated, promoted and finished in top five of the premier league. He represented the Argentine nation 39 times and also played in 2006 world cup.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Sergio Aguero Carlos Tevez
Pawan Sanzgiri
CONTRIBUTOR
A multi-sports enthusiast. Specifically interested Football, Pro-Wrestling, Cricket and many more. Manchester United fan all the way
Premier League 2018/2019: Top 5 Players to watch in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who have missed the most chances in...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 No. 10's in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have joined Manchester City to sign a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable players in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 4: Previews and Predictions
RELATED STORY
4 things to remember from the previous Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us