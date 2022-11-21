5 best attacking trios at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Some of the finest attackers of the modern era will look to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup over the next few weeks. Most of the top national teams have excellent attacking units heading into football's biggest tournament.

It's not enough for teams to have quality forwards in their lineup. Forwards will need to be able to complement each other well in order to be effective. Over the course of the last few years, we've seen teams try out various combinations up top and now it's showtime.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best attacking trios at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane (Germany)

Germany have not matched expectations at major tournaments in recent times. But under new coach Hans-Dieter Flick, Die Mannschaft looks ready and capable of springing a few surprises at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Their potent attacking department will be key to their chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thomas Muller has been a huge hit at World Cups and has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances over three editions so far.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are exciting options on the wings. This attacking trio have the added edge of being very familiar with each other as they all play for Bayern Munich.

Gnabry has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far this term. Sane has been in excellent form too, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the experienced Muller has nine goal involvements, three goals and six assists, in 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

#4 Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

This attacking trio has got the right balance on paper. Rafael Leao is an exciting winger with plenty of speed and flair. Bernardo Silva is one of the finest technicians in the game right now and Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time.

However, Ronaldo has been in poor form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that's why the trio are not higher up on this list. The 37-year-old has scored just three goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Leao has seven goals and nine assists to his name in 20 appearances for AC Milan. Silva, who can also play as a midfielder, has netted two goals and racked up five assists in 20 appearances for Manchester City.

#3 Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele (France)

Karim Benzema being ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury is a massive blow for France. But they still have enough attacking firepower to bring the house down at the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are two of the finest attackers in the game right now. Antoine Griezmann is perhaps past his prime now but he is still a top quality forward on his day.

Mbappe is one of the most in-form attackers in the world heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has 19 goals and five assists to his name in 20 appearances for PSG this term, while Dembele has scored five goals and picked up seven assists in 20 appearances for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has netted six goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.

#2 Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina have one of the best attacking trios at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi has been in sublime form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

He has been playing like a man possessed and will no doubt give his all as he makes a final bidding for the World Cup. In Lautaro Martinez, Argentina have a technically gifted forward who is not only good at putting the ball in the back of the net but also excels at link-up play.

The Inter Milan striker has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Angel Di Maria will bring a wealth of experience to Argentina's attack. He is one of the best forwards of his generation and shares a wonderful on-field connection with Messi.

The 34-year-old has one goal and four assists to his name in 10 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this term.

#1 Vinicius Junior, Neymar and Raphinha (Brazil)

Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have the best attacking department in the tournament and have plenty of excellent forwards to rely on. Chief of them will be Neymar, who has been in scintillating form in the 2022-23 season for Paris Saint-Germain.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit this term. Vinicius Junior is one of the best wingers in the world right now. He has scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season.

Aiding them on the right flank will be Raphinha, one of the most technically gifted forwards in the game right now. The former Leeds United winger has scored two goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

