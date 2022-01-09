5 best ball-winners in the Premier League this season

The English Premier League is the home of breathless and unrelenting football. One of the keys to having a fast and furious game of football is to have players snapping at the heels of their opponents. These ball-winners are waiting to pounce on every loose ball available.

The Premier League has teams that can afford the best footballers from around the world in various positions. Often, attackers get all the plaudits and recognition that comes with winning games. But the work of the ball-winners is hugely important as well.

To regain possession for one's team is an important way to start an attack and score goals, and to do this, players need to be able to read the game. A player who is able to read the game and effectively win the ball for his side is key for every team.

On that note, here is a list of five players who have regained possession most times for their teams in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (140 Ball recoveries)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is at the top or near the top of any list of Premier League full-backs at present. The 23-year-old Englishman was among the first to redefine the full-back role in the Premier League with his playmaking abilities and sheer number of assists.

Alexander-Arnold has successfully regained possession of the ball 140 times for Liverpool this season. The defender is charged with playing on the front foot by manager Jurgen Klopp. This allows him to move upfield and win the ball for his team regularly.

For any physical inadequacies he may have, Alexander-Arnold has shown that he has a very cool head and is a terrific reader of the game. For Klopp's Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold is an indispensable member of the team.

#4 Christian Norgaard (141 Ball recoveries)

Newcastle United v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford have been one of the surprise packages this season in the Premier League. Much of the praise for their blistering start to life in the top division should go to midfield anchor Christian Norgaard.

The Danish midfielder has contributed excellently to his team's success from his position at the base of midfield. Norgaard is an excellent reader of the game, and has already recovered possession for his side 141 times this season.

The Denmark international embodies all that has made Brentford a formidable side this season with his tenacity and high work-rate in the middle of the park.

