5 best Bosman transfers of this Transfer Window

Wilshere joined West Ham on a free transfer

The summer transfer window closes on August 9 for English clubs and on August 31 for other top leagues around the world. Most of the top clubs have been busy strengthening their squads in order to compete for glory home and abroad.

In these times of extremely high transfer budgets, many clubs have still managed to find out some really peachy deals by managing to sign some world class players on a free. Free transfer, also known as Bosman Transfer takes place when a player's contract expires and he is ready to negotiate and sign a new deal with any other deal without the involvement of any transfer fee.

There have been quite successful Bosman transfers in the Premier League and other top leagues in recent years like Zlatan Ibrahimovic's transfer to Manchester United in 2016, and there have been many free transfers this transfer window too which could turn out to be hugely beneficial for the clubs in a similar manner.

Let us have a look at some of the best Bosman Transfers this summer...

#5 Stefan de Vrij

He was one of the best players for Lazio last season

Stefan De Vrij is a Dutch international who earned a free transfer from Lazio to Serie A rivals Inter Milan this summer after four years at the Roman Club. He is a central defender who can play the role of a sweeper as he has the ability to play with both feet.

Stefan started his career at boyhood club Feyenoord and made his debut in Eredivisie in 2009 and played there till 2014 before earning a transfer to Lazio.

He was one of the most dependable players at the 2014 World Cup for the Netherlands and was also one of the scorers in the famous 5-1 win over Spain in the group stage. At the end of the tournament, he was selected in the Team of the tournament along with Arjen Robben.

He was one of the best players for Lazio last season as along with marshalling the defence, he shared the goal scoring responsibilities, hitting six goals in 36 appearances in the league.

Comically enough, he was the player who gave a crucial penalty against Inter Milan in their ultimate game of the season as it enabled the Milan team to leapfrog Lazio in the league table and qualify for the Champions League.

At 26, he is expected to achieve his prime and lead Inter Milan back to the summit of the Serie A.

