5 best Brazilian players to ever play in the Premier League

Brazil is the most esteemed footballing nation in the history of the sport. The South American nation has produced some of the greatest players to have graced the game and continue to do so. Brazilians have a natural flair for the game and they have mesmerized us with their incredible footballing abilities all throughout history.

Now, the Premier League is the most popular club competition in the world of football. The all-action, thrill-a-minute nature of the Premier League is not something that everyone can keep apace with.

It's a very physically challenging place that forces players to think quick on their feet. We have seen many Brazilian footballers thrive in the English top-flight thanks to their street smarts and outstanding ability on the ball.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Brazilian players to every play in the Premier League.

#5 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Well, it was a difficult choice for the number five position. We've had to look past the talented David Luiz and Juninho to include Roberto Firmino. But because of the sheer impact that Firmino has had at Liverpool thanks to his innovative style of play, we had to include him.

While Firmino's form over the past season or so has been worrisome, he was one of Liverpool's most important players in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. Firmino was the creative stalwart of the front three during that time and he allowed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to thrive with their runs in behind the defence.

Firmino is excellent at link-up play and is a technically refined campaigner who also selflessly toils for his side every time he is on the pitch. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in the 2018-19 season before winning the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

#4 Gilberto Silva (Arsenal)

We had to include Arsenal's former midfield lynchpin Gilberto Silva on the list. How could we not? Silva was a vital cog in Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team that won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season without losing a single game.

Often deployed in a holding role, Silva would sit at the base of midfield. He excelled at breaking up play and did not seem to have even a tiny bit of recklessness in him. He could contain the most intelligent and tricky of midfielders and attackers and not let them past him.

Silva has also showcased a desire to join the attack on occasion. He scored four goals and provided three assists from a deep-lying role in midfield during Arsenal's triumphant 2003-04 season. In 243 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, Silva scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists.

The Brazilian is easily one of the greatest single midfield pivots the Premier League has ever seen.

