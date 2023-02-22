5 best Brazilian players in the world right now (Feb 2023)

Brazil is home to some of the greatest footballers of all time. Brazilian players are renowned for their unique style of play, which is characterized by flair, creativity, and technical ability.

They are renowned for their skill on the ball, ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and their flair for the spectacular. Brazilian players have a long and successful history in the beautiful game, with a record five World Cup titles to their name, more than any other country.

Some of the most famous Brazilian players include Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario and Garrincha, who have all achieved great success both domestically and internationally. But who are the best Brazilian players in the world right now?

Let's take a look.

#5 Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Despite being 38 years old, Thiago Silva continues to be one of the best centre-backs in the world. He is a mainstay in Chelsea's starting lineup and has played a major role in their recent successes, which includes winning the Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Silva possesses an excellent reading of the game and his keen sense of positioning enables him to make key interceptions and tackles. He is also dominant when it comes to aerial duels and his top-notch heading abilities make him a threat from set-pieces as well.

The Brazilian veteran is also comfortable in possession thanks to his technical skills and he possesses excellent distribution skills. It has been a largely disappointing season for Chelsea but Silva has done a pretty decent job despite many of his teammates underperforming.

#4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

It became clear during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign that Alisson Becker had become their first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Ederson Moraes. Alisson is a force to be reckoned with behind the backline and is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers in the gam right now.

Alisson's agility and quick reflexes make him a formidable opponent in one-on-one situations. The Liverpool goalkeeper also possesses excellent positioning and commands his area very well.

He is also an excellent distributor of the ball, with a wide range of passing and the ability to start counter-attacks with his long throws. Alisson's importance to Liverpool cannot be overstated, as he has played a crucial role in the team's recent successes.

If not for Alisson's multiple heroic performances, Liverpool's poor ongoing campaign could have already become unsalvageable.

#3 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar is widely regarded as one of the most talented and exciting players of his generation. Known for his quick feet, exceptional dribbling ability and explosive pace, Neymar is a constant threat to opposing defences.

He is also renowned for his creativity and his ability to improvise, often pulling off audacious tricks and flicks that leave defenders stranded. He has a flair for the spectacular and his style of play is characterized by a willingness to take risks and try the unexpected.

Neymar was arguably the most in-form footballer in the world in the first half of the season. He was scoring goals and providing assists like it was child's play in the opening months of the new campaign.

The 31-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season. However, the Brazilian icon's form has tailed off drastically since the World Cup break and that's why he is not higher up on this list.

#2 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United last summer amid huge fanfare. The former Real Madrid man was expected to have a major impact at the club. But nobody could have foresaw just how vital a player the Brazil international was going to become at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is one of the best ball-winning midfielders of his generation. Not only is he adept in a defensive sense, but he has also gone about showing off his technical qualities playing in a double pivot in the United midfield.

In 33 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, Casemiro has scored four goals and provided six assists.

centredevils. @centredevils 🎙️| Paul Scholes on Casemiro: “People say he's a defensive midfielder, but I don't see that. He's as close to Roy Keane as I've seen.” [BT] 🎙️| Paul Scholes on Casemiro: “People say he's a defensive midfielder, but I don't see that. He's as close to Roy Keane as I've seen.” [BT] 🚨🚨🎙️| Paul Scholes on Casemiro: “People say he's a defensive midfielder, but I don't see that. He's as close to Roy Keane as I've seen.” [BT] https://t.co/OrBupd2VTz

#1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Over the course of the last couple of years, Vinicius Junior has burgeoned into one of the best attackers in Europe. He possesses exquisite dribbling skills and has mastered the art of taking defenders on and beating them.

The Real Madrid forward's decision-making and shooting has also improved massively in recent times. He is arguably Real Madrid's most important attacker right now and has been one of their most consistent players under Carlo Ancelotti.

In 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the Brazilian winger has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists.

