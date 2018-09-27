5 best budget defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19 season

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 32 // 27 Sep 2018, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raphael Varane

One matchday has passed, and we all can understand now how important a defender can be for our UCL fantasy squads. Most of the fantasy squads have already added Joshua Kimmich, Sergio Ramos & Marcelo. These three are the premium defenders with the very high percentage of ownership. But one thing that can take our squad to top 1000 list is the fourth & fifth defender. This fourth & fifth defender can provide an excellent boost to your rank. Also, if someone is looking to use good defenders from the smaller teams, these could be your options.

#5 Manuel Akanji (£4.5m) - Dortmund

Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji, a Swiss footballer plays as a defender for Borussia Dortmund. As Dortmund has started the Champions league season very strongly, winning their game with 1-0 against Club Brugge. Akanji had a very important role in helping Dortmund winning this game with a cleansheet.

As Dortmund is placed in quite an easy group, a lot of cleansheets can be expected from them. Also, the defense of Dortmund is pretty good, one could expect another cleansheet against Monaco as well. So, if you want to add a budget defender in your fantasy squad, he could be a very good option.

#4 Yuto Nagatomo (£4.0m) - Galatasaray

Yuto Nagatomo

Yuto Nagatomo is a Japanese footballer who plays as a full-back for Turkish club Galatasaray and Japan national team. He was associated with Italian club Internazionale till last year. Only this year, he has joined Turkish club Galatasaray. In UEFA Fantasy league, his price is only £4m.

As Galatasaray has a pretty good defense, he could give a lot of cleansheet points to his owners. Also, he is a full-back as well, we can also expect one or two goals or assists from him this season. At this price, he is one of the best available options this year in UEFA fantasy league.

1 / 3 NEXT