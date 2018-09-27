Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: The 5 best budget midfielder picks 

Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    27 Sep 2018, 13:25 IST

Ente
Mohamed Salah

One matchday has passed and all UCL Fantasy managers can now understand the importance of good midfielders in their squads. Midfielders can make or break your overall rank in UCL fantasy league, so it is highly important to select the five best midfielders. But unfortunately, UCL Fantasy squads have budget restrictions. Everyone is aware of the ability of Mohammad Salah, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, and Isco, but the main difference in fantasy points are created by the budget-friendly midfielders.

Furthermore, a 4th or 5th midfielder can give a great boost to your overall rank. If someone is looking to use 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation, these could be your best options:

#5 Taras Stepanenko (£4.5m) - Shakhtar Donetsk

Enter
Taras Stepanenko

Taras Stepanenko is known for his creativity in Ukranian Premier League. As he has already scored 2 goals and one assist this Ukrainian League season, many UCL fantasy managers can try their luck on him.

As he is placed at a very cheap price of £4.5m in this year fantasy league, he could be one of the best options if you want to save some money for premium players. Also, he is looking in a pretty good touch this season, fantasy points are not very far for his owners.

#4 Fernando (£4.5m) - Galatasaray

Enter cap
Fernando

Fernando Francisco Reges Mouta, known simply as Fernando, is a Brazilian footballer who plays for Turkish club Galatasaray. He spent most of his career with Porto with whom he signed in 2007 and win 12 major titles. Before joining Galatasaray, he spent 4 years in Manchester city as well.

Fernando has played very well in the current campaign for Galatasaray. He has already scored 1 goal and provided one assist to goal this Ukranian League season. At a price of just £4.5m, he could be a very good asset to the fantasy squad of many managers

