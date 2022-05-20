5 best Chelsea centre-backs of the Roman Abramovich era

When someone mentions Chelsea Football Club under Roman Abramovich, you think of a strong defense. The 2004-05 title-winning Chelsea side still holds the record for the least number of goals conceded in a season (15). The same side also holds the record for most clean sheets in a season (24). The club have had some great centre-backs during the Russian's tenure as the owner of the club.

Some of these centre-backs have personified the club while others are cult favorites. Ranked below are the top five that have worn the blue shirt over the last 19 years.

#5 Chelsea's 'Sideshow Bob' - David Luiz

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Starting on the list is David Luiz. The Brazilian signed for the club in 2011 from Benfica as a 24-year-old. He spent four seasons at the club, winning the Champions League, FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013. With Jose Mourinho preferring John Terry and Gary Cahill as his centre-backs, he was sold to Paris Saint Germain in 2014.

Luiz made a shock return to the club in 2016 and won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League before leaving in 2019. Fans lovingly called him 'Sideshow Bob' due to his hairstyle. David Luiz was a chaotic defender, likened to a PlayStation player by Gary Neville. He was a brilliant free-kick taker and a leader when he wanted to be. He won everything a the club, bar the Carabao Cup.

#4 El Monstro - Thiago Silva

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Thiago Silva was already a legend when he signed as a free transfer from PSG in 2020. He was 35 and signed a one-year contract with the club. Frank Lampard wanted to add experience to the defense, and there was no better defender than the Veteran Brazilian. Thiago Silva will enter his third season, having won the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup with the Blues.

GOAL @goal



What. A. Player. Thiago Silva is 37-years-old and has made 46 appearances for Chelsea this season.What. A. Player. Thiago Silva is 37-years-old and has made 46 appearances for Chelsea this season.What. A. Player. 😤 https://t.co/OGkb3zdGNh

Some might say it is premature to add Thiago Silva to the list, but the leadership and sheer quality he has brought to the defense has been brilliant. Under Thomas Tuchel, he was consistently solid during the Champions League campaign and has led the backline through injuries in a rough 2021-22 season. A player that never gives up, he is already a club legend in the eyes of many fans.

#3 'Gandalf' - Gary Cahill

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Gary Cahill might be one of the best captains that Chelsea have had since John Terry left. Cahill signed for the club in 2012 and won the Champions League in his first season. He added two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup, and two Europa League trophies to the list before leaving. He was the captain for the 2016-2017 title-winning campaign.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



A stunner from Gary Cahill in a 4-2 win away to Spurs Pick that out!A stunner from Gary Cahill in a 4-2 win away to Spurs #OnThisDay in 2012! Pick that out! 😮A stunner from Gary Cahill in a 4-2 win away to Spurs #OnThisDay in 2012! 🔵 https://t.co/irn8yN3gwb

Cahill wasn't the flashiest defender, but he was a classic English defender. He put his body on the line and gave his all on the pitch. Cahill also had a knack for scoring goals, amassing 25, a long-standing tradition amongst Chelsea defenders. He won almost everything at the club bar, the Super Cup and Club World Cup. He left the club a legend that taught everyone about hard work.

#2 Portuguese elegance - Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Ricardo Carvalho won the Champions League with FC Porto and had a stellar Euro 2004. After his European success with Porto, Jose Mourinho signed for the Blues and brought along Carvalho, among others. Carvalho instantly formed a strong partnership with John Terry, and the two went on to win three Premier League titles together. Carvalho also won two League Cups and two Community Shields.

Carvalho was a ball-playing centre-back. He wasn't a robust defender, but he knew how to tackle. His positioning was elite, and he was a perfect partner for Terry. Carvalho was good in possession and often played out from the back. He knew how to pick a pass. One of the first few signings by Abramovich, Carvalho was an instant success.

#1 Captain, leader, legend - John Terry

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

John Terry is Mr.Chelsea. Terry was an academy graduate and had already made his debut before Abramovich owned the club. Mourinho came in and nurtured him into the legend he became. He was made captain and went on to win five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League, and two Community Shields. Terry made 715 appearances for the Blues across competitions.

He partnered with three of the other four centre-backs mentioned on the list, with only Thiago Silva not having played with him. Silva and Terry would have been an elite pairing. Everyone knows about Terry and the art of defending. With time and age, he lost his pace but was always in the right position. He was a great passer of the ball and is the top-scoring defender in Premier League history with 41 goals.

Edited by Manas Mitul