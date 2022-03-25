5 best decisions made by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal's manager in December of 2019. The Spaniard has enjoyed a mixed spell so far but is quickly gathering support as he builds a squad to challenge for top prizes. Arteta had previously spent three years as Manchester City's assistant manager under Pep Guardiola.

Arteta has evidently learned a lot from his time under Pep and has employed several of the same philosophies with the Gunners. He won the FA Cup almost immediately after taking up the role. However, he followed that up with a lackluster season that saw the Gunners miss out on European football.

Arsenal are now one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League. Let's take a look at the five best decisions made by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

#5. Trimming the wage bill

One of Mikel Arteta's best decisions has been to trim the wage bill for the club. When Arteta first came in, the squad was packed with several high-earners who did not justify their wages on the field. Arteta employed a ruthless approach and proceeded to sell or loan many players and cut down the club's wage bill.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta's Arsenal transfer policy could save club £15m in wages after mass clear-out Mikel Arteta's Arsenal transfer policy could save club £15m in wages after mass clear-outmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/55BMb9mvxy

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz have either been sold out or loaned out, causing a significant drop in the club's monthly wage sheet.

The Sun - Arsenal @SunArsenal How Arsenal HALVED their £157m wage bill in just ONE YEAR under Mikel Arteta… with costs even less than under Wenger thesun.co.uk/sport/17667555… How Arsenal HALVED their £157m wage bill in just ONE YEAR under Mikel Arteta… with costs even less than under Wenger thesun.co.uk/sport/17667555…

Arteta's astute nature has been key in the rebuilding of the squad and the club is much the better for it.

#4. Replacing Bernd Leno with Aaron Ramsdale

Bernd Leno was Arsenal's number one when Arteta signed for the club. The German is undoubtedly a fantastic goalkeeper but lacks the distribution that Arteta expects from his number one. Arteta's decision to scout and sign Aaron Ramsdale was met with several raised eyebrows but the move has paid dividends.

Squawka @Squawka Aaron Ramsdale has now kept as many clean sheets in 19 Premier League games this season as Bernd Leno kept in 35 games in 2020/21 (11).



Loving life at Arsenal. 🧤 Aaron Ramsdale has now kept as many clean sheets in 19 Premier League games this season as Bernd Leno kept in 35 games in 2020/21 (11). Loving life at Arsenal. 🧤 https://t.co/BFzeBlIm11

Ramsdale has added a sense of stability to the club's backline. He is an excellent shot-stopper and possesses outstanding passing abilities. Lining up behind a new-look defensive line, Ramsdale has already kept 12 clean sheets this season.

Squawka @Squawka Most Premier League clean sheets in a season for Arsenal in the last six campaigns:



◉ 12 - Aaron Ramsdale (2021/22)

◎ 12 - Petr Cech (2016/17)

◎ 11 - Bernd Leno (2020/21)

◎ 11 - Petr Cech (2017/18)



And Arsenal have 12 games remaining. 🧤 Most Premier League clean sheets in a season for Arsenal in the last six campaigns: ◉ 12 - Aaron Ramsdale (2021/22)◎ 12 - Petr Cech (2016/17) ◎ 11 - Bernd Leno (2020/21) ◎ 11 - Petr Cech (2017/18)And Arsenal have 12 games remaining. 🧤 https://t.co/2eHcCTYTSR

Arteta deserves praise for stabilizing his side's defensive line. The Gunners have only conceded four goals this year and look much harder to beat.

#3. Appointing Nicolas Jover

Mikel Arteta's appointment of Nicolas Jover as a set-pieces coach will go down as a masterstroke in the Spaniard's managerial career.

The Gunners previously had a notorious record for being easy to score against from set-pieces. The backline lacked structure and would often let in goals from corners and free-kicks, a phenomenon that has changed drastically this season.

Coral @Coral



They face a



Will Liverpool end Arsenal's set-piece record? Arsenal are the only team in the Premier League that have NOT conceded a goal from a corner this seasonThey face a #LFC side that have scored 12 goals from corners in the #PL this season.Will Liverpool end Arsenal's set-piece record? #ARSLIV Arsenal are the only team in the Premier League that have NOT conceded a goal from a corner this season ❌⚽️They face a #LFC side that have scored 12 goals from corners in the #PL this season.Will Liverpool end Arsenal's set-piece record? #ARSLIV https://t.co/J9phQY8P01

Nicolas Jover was previously with Manchester City for two seasons and signed on as Arsenal's set-piece specialist last summer. His impact has been nothing short of spectacular. The north London club are yet to concede a goal despite facing 121 corners so far this season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Arsenal have not conceded a single goal from a corner this season!



#AVLARS #Jover #AFC Appreciation post for Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s set-piece specialist.Arsenal have not conceded a single goal from a corner this season! Appreciation post for Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s set-piece specialist. 🙌Arsenal have not conceded a single goal from a corner this season! 🔥#AVLARS #Jover #AFC https://t.co/qk6tx6HPzV

Jover has also improved them offensively, with Arsenal already scoring six goals from set-pieces this season. To put that into context, they only managed the same number across the whole of last season.

#2. Shrewd signings

Mikel Arteta has used the transfer window to great effect. The Spaniard has made numerous signings during his time so far and seems to have a clear idea of what the club needs. Several signings were initially met with the contempt of the fans but have gone on to shine on the field.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



What Arsenal did this summer is remarkable. Six signings, no flops. That doesn’t happen. Some luck involved in all transfers - you can do all the due diligence and it just doesn’t work out - but big credit due. TBonePickens @BonePickens @gunnerblog Rating our recent transfer business compared to previous 5+. Sale of Joe willock, addition of Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel and White. Who is responsible for this positive shift within the club? @gunnerblog Rating our recent transfer business compared to previous 5+. Sale of Joe willock, addition of Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel and White. Who is responsible for this positive shift within the club? Collective. Edu, Arteta & their teams deserve commendation.What Arsenal did this summer is remarkable. Six signings, no flops. That doesn’t happen. Some luck involved in all transfers - you can do all the due diligence and it just doesn’t work out - but big credit due. twitter.com/BonePickens/st… Collective. Edu, Arteta & their teams deserve commendation.What Arsenal did this summer is remarkable. Six signings, no flops. That doesn’t happen. Some luck involved in all transfers - you can do all the due diligence and it just doesn’t work out - but big credit due. twitter.com/BonePickens/st…

Arteta has signed Thomas Partey, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale ever since he became the club's head coach. Many of these signings were regarded as average players but have excelled under Arteta's tutelage.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Less reliant on Tierney

Arteta getting best out of new signings

Set piece improvement



@Zonal_Marking,



🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 Less reliant on TierneyArteta getting best out of new signingsSet piece improvement @MarkCarey93 and @AliMaxwell_ look at the tactics behind Arsenal's revival this season...🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 🔺 Less reliant on Tierney🔺 Arteta getting best out of new signings🔺 Set piece improvement@Zonal_Marking, @MarkCarey93 and @AliMaxwell_ look at the tactics behind Arsenal's revival this season...🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

Most of his signings have been integrated into the first team and have flourished in their roles under the Spaniard. It only goes to show that Arteta's transfer acumen is worth trusting and will only lead to the club's betterment.

#1. Empowering the youth

Mikel Arteta's squad has been synonymous with young talent this season. The Gunners manager has transformed the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli into excellent footballers. They are all certified starters in the side's lineup and contribute greatly to the team's success.

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse It’s super cool that #Arsenal are 10-unbeaten with the youngest average squad age in the Premier League. It’s super cool that #Arsenal are 10-unbeaten with the youngest average squad age in the Premier League.

While these players already possessed raw talent, Arteta has honed their skills and enabled them to contribute more on the scoresheet. Emile Smith-Rowe is the Gunners' highest goalscorer this season and no player has more goal contributions than Bukayo Saka.

bet365 @bet365



They've conceded just six goals in their last 10 Premier League games, keeping five clean sheets.



They're now one point off the top four with two games in hand.



#AFC Arsenal have the youngest average squad in the Premier League at 24.2 years of age.They've conceded just six goals in their last 10 Premier League games, keeping five clean sheets.They're now one point off the top four with two games in hand. Arsenal have the youngest average squad in the Premier League at 24.2 years of age.They've conceded just six goals in their last 10 Premier League games, keeping five clean sheets.They're now one point off the top four with two games in hand. #AFC https://t.co/W5visDvodx

Arteta has fielded extremely young squads so far this season. Despite many fans and pundits calling the side inexperienced, they have gone on to perform exceptionally well and are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp Arsenal on course for a top four finish in the Premier League this season.



‣ Given 66.8% chance by Infogol model

‣ Largely down to home form - the Gunners are becoming a force again under Mikel Arteta

‣ Expected Goal Difference per game at Emirates returning to Wenger levels Arsenal on course for a top four finish in the Premier League this season.‣ Given 66.8% chance by Infogol model‣ Largely down to home form - the Gunners are becoming a force again under Mikel Arteta‣ Expected Goal Difference per game at Emirates returning to Wenger levels https://t.co/D5kNK1FOyE

Arteta has shown great promise this season and securing European football will certainly be the icing on the cake. Several fans have switched sides and are now 'trusting the process' with each passing day.

