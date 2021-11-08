5 best defenders under the age of 25 in the Premier League

The Premier League attracts some of the world's best players while also producing top-class homegrown players in abundance. There was a period in the mid-2010s when English clubs weren't able to compete with Europe's best, but they are now back in the mix, winning two of the last three Champions League titles. Two finals in the last three years have been all-English affairs.

This improved performance at the continental level has brought about an influx of the world's best talents, many of whom are yet to hit their best. The Premier League has also seen a rise in players who, while already among Europe's top players, are still on the right side of their 20s.

In this article, we will look at the five best defenders in the Premier League who are yet to turn 25.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a tough few weeks for the Red Devils. But if we ignore the recent struggle, Wan-Bissaka is still one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League.

The right-back joined Manchester United in the 2019 summer window for €55 million and hit the ground running. He finished the 2019-20 Premier League season as the player with the most successful tackles (129). He followed it up with another stellar season, making 88 tackles, showcasing his worth as a great one-on-one defender, and finishing with the fifth most tackles that season.

Wan-Bissaka hasn't had a great 2021-22 season so far. He particularly struggled at right wing-back against Manchester City. But at 23 years of age, he has enough time on hand to grow into a world-beater.

#4 Ben White

Arsenal defender Ben White joined the Gunners in the 2021 summer transfer window from Brighton and has soon grown into an integral player for the side. Mikel Arteta has started him in nine of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far, and White has helped them keep five clean sheets.

In the two matches that the 24-year-old missed, Arsenal lost 2-0 and 5-0 to Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively. He has played an important part in the Gunners' resurgence this Premier League season after a torrid start that saw them lose their first three matches.

White was also called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace an injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, but didn't make an appearance in the Three Lions' run to the final.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal Wonder if Southgate was watching that performance by Ben White. He has been playing like this for weeks now. Totally worth the £50m we spent, hope this helps. 👍 Wonder if Southgate was watching that performance by Ben White. He has been playing like this for weeks now. Totally worth the £50m we spent, hope this helps. 👍

