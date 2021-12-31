5 best defenders in Bundesliga this year (2021)

The Bundesliga has some of the most exciting attackers, producing highly-entertaining matches all year round. But football matches are not just about scoring goals, for it takes defending the lead to win the games.

Naturally, the Bundesliga has no shortage of defensive talent, which makes all the battles quite enticing.

For the most part, defenders in the Bundesliga characterize the same abilities and attributes as defenders in any other league. However, Bundesliga defenders exhibit natural quickness and fleet-footedness to tackle the adversities of extremely pacy attackers.

The Bundesliga has great defenders, with a few being better than the rest in 2021

These defenders have performed the duties assigned by their respective Bundesliga clubs with perfection. They have even chipped in with important goals and assists when required to help out their teams.

The next five names have been better in certain aspects over the rest and are the best five defenders of the Bundesliga in 2021.

#5 Ramy Bensebaini

Ramy Bensebaini has been a relatively new entrant to the Bundesliga, but he has impressed all in the two-and-a-half years he has spent in Germany. The Algerian left-back started his journey in Algeria before switching to Europe.

He has been a consistent performer wherever he has played, but Bensebaini has been superb for Borussia Monchengladbach. The offensive wing-back is well-known for his technical skills and pacy runs along the left channel. He is also adept at utilizing dead ball situations.

Doing all they can to try and stop the Man City onslaught. Florian Neuhaus (6) and Ramy Bensebaini (4) made 10 tackles between them in the first half against Man City.Doing all they can to try and stop the Man City onslaught. #UCL Florian Neuhaus (6) and Ramy Bensebaini (4) made 10 tackles between them in the first half against Man City. Doing all they can to try and stop the Man City onslaught. #UCL https://t.co/19d1zTIcbV

2021 has been a great year for Bensebaini, and he thrived immensely under Marco Rose in the first half of the year. Bensebaini has one of the highest numbers of goals among defenders across all major competitions in Europe, and he has made nine goal involvement in 2021, eight of which were scored by him.

#4 Konstantinos Mavropanos

Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos made a sensational debut for Arsenal and many fans had high expectations. However, inconsistencies and injuries had hindered his development which led to Arsenal sending him on loan.

In 2021, Mavropanos spent the first half in Bundesliga club Nurnberg and is now playing in the same league as VFB Stuttgart.

AFC_TransferNews @ABTNews_AFC #Transfer 🚨NEW: Newcastle United are the latest club eyeing a £26m move for #Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos who's on loan at Vfb Stuttgart. We're told that the German club will look to activate his clause and then sell on a high. #AFC Talks #Transfer 🚨NEW: Newcastle United are the latest club eyeing a £26m move for #Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos who's on loan at Vfb Stuttgart. We're told that the German club will look to activate his clause and then sell on a high. #AFC #TransferTalks #Transfer https://t.co/n4C4QfTQui

Stuttgart have been poor defensively, but Mavropanos has been better than the rest, often fighting a lone battle. While the below-average quality of the sides hasn't helped his case, Mavropanos has found some form in 2021 with 34 appearances.

Interestingly, Mavropanos has chipped in with five goals and one assist as well.

