5 best defenders in La Liga right now based on ratings

This year, La Liga and especially Real Madrid lost some of their best defenders in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane as both men left the country for fresh challenges elsewhere.

Defending has always been one of the most important arts in football, and teams always look to recruit the best players for the department. La Liga has produced some of the great defensive stalwarts of the past few years, including Carles Puyol, Fernando Hierro and Diego Godin, among others.

La Liga has been highly competitive in 2021/22

The teams in Spain's top-flight have delivered top quality performances in the league this season, making it very competitive. Defendershave thrived and shown up at various times this season. Without further ado, here is the list of the five highest rated defenders in La Liga this season.

#5 Nacho Vidal (6.96)

C.A. Osasuna v Deportivo Alavés - Nacho Vidal in action

Osasuna defender Nacho Vidal has been a mainstay for the side in La Liga this season. The 27-year-old right-back joined the club from Valencia in 2018 when they were in the Segunda division and helped them return to the top-flight.

Vidal has made 21 appearances in the league this season for Osasuna and helped his side keep a clean sheet in eight of those appearances. The Spaniard has managed an assist for Osasuna this season and created two big chances for them. Vidal has been solid and efficient in defense, and is averaging 2.4 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game.

Cerebróne (New Acct) @Cerebrone Nacho Vidal could have had a good career at Valencia, maybe not as a guaranteed starter at first. Everyone just decided he was bad & we let him go.



Turned 27 yesterday. He’s done really well at Osasuna. And has been better than most of our RBs after him. Nacho Vidal could have had a good career at Valencia, maybe not as a guaranteed starter at first. Everyone just decided he was bad & we let him go. Turned 27 yesterday. He’s done really well at Osasuna. And has been better than most of our RBs after him.

Vidal has brought himself into the limelight in Spain with his solid displays for Osasuna. He has proven himself to be a dependable player for them as they look to maintain their place among Spain's elite.

#4 Marcos Acuña (6.98)

Marcos Acuna in action during Getafe CF v Sevilla FC

Versatile Argentinean player Marcos Acuña is capable of playing in defense or midfield from out wide, but is preferred in defense by Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. Acuña has enjoyed his time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

Acuña has featured 19 times for Sevilla in La Liga this season, with 15 coming as starts. An attack-minded defender, Acuña has already scored one goal and made three assists for Sevilla this season. The defender has created four big chances for Sevilla this season and helped them keep six clean sheets in the league.

José C. Pérez @jcperez_



He's intense and hard to beat on 1v1, has positional discipline, and his passes + carries are vital for Sevilla's buildup and chance creation.



His impact in both defense and offense is top. Michael @CholoColcho Fair to say Acuña doesn't get the respect or rating he deserves on Liga Twitter?



Any time I mention him among the league's best I get pushback, most often from Madrid fans.



Am I overrating him or are others not watching/rating him enough? Fair to say Acuña doesn't get the respect or rating he deserves on Liga Twitter?Any time I mention him among the league's best I get pushback, most often from Madrid fans.Am I overrating him or are others not watching/rating him enough? IMO Acuña is the best left-back in #LaLiga right now because he is a complete player.He's intense and hard to beat on 1v1, has positional discipline, and his passes + carries are vital for Sevilla's buildup and chance creation.His impact in both defense and offense is top. twitter.com/CholoColcho/st… IMO Acuña is the best left-back in #LaLiga right now because he is a complete player.He's intense and hard to beat on 1v1, has positional discipline, and his passes + carries are vital for Sevilla's buildup and chance creation.His impact in both defense and offense is top. twitter.com/CholoColcho/st…

Acuña has emerged as Sevilla's first-choice left-back option despite not being suited to the position initially. The defender has adapted his game and impressed in Spain.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram