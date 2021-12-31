5 best defenders in Ligue 1 this year (2021)

Ligue 1’s prominence is increasing each year due to the rise of PSG in European football.

It was an enthralling year for Ligue 1 fans as Lille broke PSG’s juggernaut in the French league. That marked only the second time PSG failed to win the title since 2012.

Lille's Ligue 1 triumph was down to a robust defence

Football has always been about scoring more goals than the other team. However, the importance of having a strong backline cannot be understated. Lille’s title-winning campaign was built on the foundation of a rock-solid defence. The four-time Ligue 1 winners conceded just 23 goals in 38 games last season.

Squawka Football @Squawka



The last time Lille won Ligue 1 they had that iconic front three.



Lille have been shaky at the back this term. As a result, they are languishing in mid-table. Marseille’s potent defence, meanwhile, has propelled them to a top-four place in Ligue 1 this season.

League leaders PSG have also been solid at the back. Considering the significance of a strong defence, here's a look at the five best Ligue 1 defenders in 2021:

#5 William Saliba

William Saliba has been sensational for Ligue 1 side Marseille.

William Saliba has been one of the chief architects in Marseille’s impressive defence this season. The ten-time French champions have conceded the fewest goals (15) in Ligue 1 this term, thanks to the 20-year-old.

On loan from Arsenal, the French defender is particularly potent in pressing. He has won the ball 65 times in 147 attempts this season. His 44.2% success rate is the second-best in Ligue 1 this term.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 96% pass accuracy

◉ 83% duel success

◉ 75% true tackle success

◎ 57 passes

◎ 6 duels

◎ 4 tackles attempted

◎ 1 last-man tackle

◎ 0 fouls



Another critical facet of Saliba’s game is his incredible passing prowess. He has completed 1334 passes this season, registering an excellent completion rate of 94.1%. No Ligue 1 player has completed more than his tally of 735 medium range (15 to 30 yard) passes this campaign.

#4 Sven Botman

AFC Ajax vs Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Leg Two

Lille won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title on the back of some extraordinary defensive performances. Along with Jose Fonte, Sven Botman formed an impenetrable duo for them. He helped keep over 20 clean sheets for Lille last season.

The Dutch youngster has been on the radar of big European clubs since coming into the limelight last season. Botman was injured earlier this campaign, which explains why he's down in fourth in this list.

Squawka Football @Squawka 396 players have contested 20+ duels in Ligue 1 so far this season, Sven Botman has the highest success rate:



◎ 143 contested

◎ 105 duels won

◉ 73.4% success rate



The Lille No.4 made 193 clearances in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. An ever-present in their backline last season, Botman ensured his side conceded only 23 times en route to the title.

