5 best England players in the world right now (2023)

England have a rich history on the international stage and football continues to be a source of joy and pride for the nation. England is home to the Premier League, the most popular top-flight club competition in the world.

The Three Lions also have a squad that's replete with extremely talented players. In fact, England possess a talent pool so deep that there are several high-profile players who miss out every time they name a squad for an international break or a cup tournament.

From legends like Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker to modern-day stars like Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney, England's footballers have showcased their talent in prestigious tournaments.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best England players in the world right now (2023).

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

A product of the Manchester United academy, Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in the world right now. The exciting attacker can play anywhere across the frontline and his ability to beat defenders coupled with his clinical finishing skills make him a nightmare to defend against.

Rashford scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United last season. He also made important contributions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals for the Three Lions at the tournament.

Due to the wealth of attacking options at Gareth Southgate's disposal, Rashford is not a guaranteed starter for England. However, he makes a good case for himself almost every time he is afforded the opportunity.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Arsenal swooped him up this summer for a whopping €116.6 million and he has got off to a good start to life at the Emirates.

Rice is a tenacious and intelligent midfielder. He excels at reading the flow of the game and breaking up play. The former West Ham United man is also a tidy passer and is quite good at ball progression as well.

He has become a fixture in England's starting lineup in recent years and his highly effective style of play and doggedness has played a crucial role in that.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Bukayo Saka established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. The young Englishman is not easily dispossessed thanks to his excellent close control, agility and dribbling skills.

Saka wreaks havoc down the right wing for both club and country and is usually a thorn in the neck of defenders. He is as capable of cutting inside from the flank and putting the ball in the back of the net as he is at motoring to the byline before delivering an inch-perfect cross or an accurate cut-back.

Saka scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. The English centre-forward finally copped a move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer and could finally win a major trophy for the first time in his career. Kane has been one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet in the last 10 years.

He was in scintillating form for his club last season despite Spurs enduring a difficult campaign. Kane scored 30 goals and provided three assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

He has gotten off to a good start to life at Bayern Munich and is expected to play a crucial role for the Bavarians as they hope to win multiple trophies this term.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham is only 20 years old but is already one of the best midfielders in the world. Real Madrid secured his services for a whopping €103 million this summer and it looks like they've struck a bargain going by his performances in the initial weeks of the new campaign.

Bellingham has been on fire for Real Madrid in the new season, scoring five goals and providing an assist in four appearances so far.

The 20-year-old is an indefatigable presence on the pitch and in addition to his exquisite technical qualities, he also showcases tactical understanding and leadership skills that belie his age.