5 best English players not playing in the Premier League (2021)

The Premier League is easily the biggest and most respected footballing league on the planet. The English top-flight not only has some exceptional teams with deep pockets, but these sides are also managed by top coaches. Unfortunately, such exposure lures in big players from all over the world, often leaving homegrown talents in the cold.

While some home players take the bold step of leaving the country in search of regular football, others stay put with English clubs. Today, we will take a look at players from the former category and tell you which English players are making it big outside the Premier League.

#5 Chris Smalling - AS Roma

AS Roma v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Former Manchester United star Chris Smalling has made himself quite comfortable at AS Roma. He first joined the Italian outfit on a loan deal from the Red Devils back in 2019 before making the switch permanent last year. In his debut season at Roma, back in 2019-20, he emerged as one of the team’s first-choice centre-backs, adding steel to the club's often shaky defense.

Last season, he missed quite a few matches due to knee and muscular problems and the trend has continued this season as well. The Englishman missed the opening three Serie A matches of the campaign with a hamstring injury. Smalling slowly regained his confidence before getting injured again, this time missing five matches

The 4-1 win over Atalanta moves them up to fifth.



#asroma 🇮🇹 Two goals for Tammy Abraham and one goal for Chris Smalling today. The English boys are running the show for Roma!The 4-1 win over Atalanta moves them up to fifth. 🇮🇹 Two goals for Tammy Abraham and one goal for Chris Smalling today. The English boys are running the show for Roma! The 4-1 win over Atalanta moves them up to fifth. #asroma https://t.co/yDEGuH5rF9

Since recovering from that setback in November, Smalling has been exceptionally dependable at the back. He has scored two goals in his last two Serie A matches and is currently in contention to start against Sampdoria on matchday 19.

#4 Tammy Abraham - AS Roma

Atalanta BC v AS Roma - Serie A

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has always had a soft spot for quick, athletic attackers. At Real Madrid, the Portuguese turned Cristiano Ronaldo into an unstoppable goalscoring machine. Now, at Roma, he is trying to use the same formula on former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham.

The youngster caught everyone’s attention even before graduating from the Chelsea academy. His pace, footballing intelligence, and tenacity were lauded by many and soon won him a couple of shots with the senior team.

Abraham did try to make the most of his opportunities, but was not promised first-team football. Looking for regular action, Abraham joined Roma permanently for €40 million in the summer of 2021.

Squawka Football @Squawka No Roma player has scored more Serie A goals than Tammy Abraham this season (5).



It took him just 53 seconds to open the scoring against Atalanta this afternoon. ⏱ No Roma player has scored more Serie A goals than Tammy Abraham this season (5). It took him just 53 seconds to open the scoring against Atalanta this afternoon. ⏱ https://t.co/IflhD7119W

Under Mourinho, Abraham has thrived as the team’s center-forward. He has been able to stretch his legs, is allowed to shoot from range, and regularly contributes to Roma’s build-up play.

In 24 appearances across all competitions, Abraham has netted 12 goals and provided three assists.

