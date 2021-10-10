5 best English players in the Premier League based on current form

The Premier League hosts a lot of exciting English talent at the moment. The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Leeds United and Southampton have focused on nurturing English talent over the years. However, the insistence on homegrown players in the recent past has resulted in the emergence of players like Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Declan Rice among others at other clubs.

Premier League has been lit up by several English stars this term

The Premier League has continued to unearth English gems this season as well. Certain newcomers have taken the stage by storm, whereas some others have revived their careers. Should they continue their spectacular start to the season for the remainder of the campaign, England manager Gareth Southgate will have a good headache while picking his best squad.

On that note, here are the five best English players in the Premier League based on their current form:

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Amidst the euphoria of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United and the high-profile signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Mason Greenwood has quietly been making significant contributions. The injury to Marcus Rashford gave Greenwood a consistent spell in United’s first-team and the 20-year-old has made the most of his opportunities.

The youngster hit the ground running after scoring three goals in the first three games of United’s Premier League season and enhanced his reputation as a generational talent.

Manchester United @ManUtd Our no.11 is one of 10 players shortlisted for the award 🙌 #MUFC | @MasonGreenwood Our no.11 is one of 10 players shortlisted for the award 🙌#MUFC | @MasonGreenwood

In addition to these qualities, Greenwood will also be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani throughout the season and that will help him take his game to the next level.

United’s current number 11 is blessed with raw pace and a natural ability to shoot with both feet with equal aplomb. Greenwood has set the tone for the rest of the season with his performances and he will be pivotal in deciding United’s fortunes for the rest of the campaign.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Much like Greenwood, Trevoh Chalobah has been making a name for himself despite the presence of superstars around him. The 22-year-old, who overcame the loss of his mother early on in his life, was a surprise inclusion in the Chelsea team to face Crystal Palace in their opening game. But he rewarded his manager’s faith by scoring a goal on his Premier League debut to go with a solid overall performance.

Despite an impressive debut, Chalobah has not been able to cement his place in the starting eleven. However, he has always impressed whenever provided an opportunity by the Premier League giants.

B/R Football @brfootball Only Romelu Lukaku (3) has more PL goals for Chelsea than defender Trevoh Chalobah this season (2) 🔵 Only Romelu Lukaku (3) has more PL goals for Chelsea than defender Trevoh Chalobah this season (2) 🔵 https://t.co/SSlxD8AHZr

At 6ft 2 inch in height, Chalobah is a threat in both the boxes as he demonstrated by his finding the back of the net against Southampton in the last game week. The defender’s burst onto the scene has given manager Thomas Tuchel a happy headache as he now has an able replacement who can step up whenever required.

Chalobah’s emergence has added even more depth to a Chelsea squad that is set to fight for silverware on multiple fronts. Regardless of how Chelseas’s season plays out over the coming weeks and months, Chalobah is undoubtedly one of the finds of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith