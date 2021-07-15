5 best footballers taking part at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics' men's football tournament is set to commence on 22 July, with some big names confirming their participation for the same.

Various top teams have been reluctant to let go of their star names. Nevertheless, there will be no shortage of star power at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with several established names set to take part in the competition.

It will also be a good opportunity for young players to win a medal for their country. The likes of Brazil, Spain, Germany and Argentina will all play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so it will be an exciting tournament.

On that note, let's look at the five best footballers set to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#5 Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Guillermo Ochoa

A highly-experienced goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, made his name during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he was one of the best custodians in the tournament.

Ochoa has represented clubs like Ajaccio, Malaga and Granada and is currently in his second spell with America. The 36-yea- old has 114 caps for Mexico and is renowned for his quick reflexes. Ochoa is a likely starter for his country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Today's @yosoy8a 🎂 day! 🥳🎁🎉



We hope your day is full of joy and love all the way in 🇯🇵!!! #NoMemoNoParty | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/szRFgEokYA — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 13, 2021

The former Standard Liege man has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup four times with Mexico. His intelligence and experience will be vital if El Tri are to enjoy a successful campaign in Tokyo.

#4 Florian Thauvin (France)

Florian Thauvin

It was surprising to see Florian Thauvin leave Marseille on a free transfer and join Liga MX side Tigres UANL this summer.

Thauvin was sensational for Marseille during his second spell with the club, making 200 appearances in all competitions and scoring 71 goals. However, persistent injuries during his later seasons at Marseille meant the 28-year old made only two appearances in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

A World Cup winner with France, Thauvin will link up with former Marseille teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres UANL. Gignac has also been named in the France squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav