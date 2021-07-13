Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and N'Golo Kante - Who actually deserves the Ballon d'Or this year?

With the football season now over, debates have begun over social media as to who will win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Arguably the most prestigious individual award in football, the Ballon d'Or has been won by some of the greatest players to have played the game. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is the latest recipient of the award, having won it in 2019.

The Ballon d'Or 2021 award has 4 major contenders

There have been some interesting shouts in recent months for the Ballon d'Or. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a monopoly on the coveted prize, with Luka Modric the only other player to have won it in recent years.

With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to slow down, they are once again contenders to receive the award. However, some new names have popped up recently, and it will be intriguing to see who wins it. Cases can be made for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Let us analyze each contender and see who actually deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Poland v Slovakia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in world football right now, and would likely have won the Ballon d'Or in 2020 had the award not been canceled.

The Poland international enjoyed another excellent individual season last time around. Bayern Munich only won the Bundesliga last season, but Lewandowski was once again in majestic form. In 28 Bundesliga starts he scored 41 goals, breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record of most goals scored in a Bundesliga season.

On this day 7⃣years ago, @lewy_official wore our colors for the first time. 🔴⚪



You know the rest. pic.twitter.com/n5Igo2MCy7 — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) July 9, 2021

The 32-year old's absence was felt in Bayern Munich's games against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals. Bayern Munich failed to emerge victorious and Lewandowski's involvement would surely have made an impact.

Lewandowski's best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or was in 2020, when Bayern Munich won the treble and the Pole was the best player in the world. The fact that Poland were knocked out of the Euros in the group stage despite Robert Lewandowski scoring three goals does not bode well for his Ballon d'Or chances.

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/France)

Chelsea FC v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

The clamor for N'Golo Kante to win the Ballon d'Or reached its peak after Chelsea won the Champions League.

Kante produced world-class performances against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the semi-finals and final respectively, and was widely regarded as Chelsea's most important player in the Champions League. The France international was at his dynamic, energetic best in Europe's premier club competition.

💪 Most tackles and interceptions combined at #EURO2020



🥇 N'Golo Kante - 24

🥈 Jorginho - 21



😎 Chelsea fans pic.twitter.com/A1kJMsG1sJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 5, 2021

However, the shouts for Kante to win the Ballon d'Or have quietened down in recent weeks. France were shockingly knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 by Switzerland, and Kante was not at his very best throughout the tournament.

The 30-year old is one of the best midfielders in the world and has enjoyed a good 2020/21 campaign. Having said that, it looks unlikely that Kante will win the Ballon d'Or. Jorginho, his midfield partner at Chelsea, is the latest name to be linked with the Ballon d'Or award.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin