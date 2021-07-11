Copa America 2021: Team of the tournament

Argentina are the Copa America 2021 champions, having beaten Brazil in the final of the competition to lift the prestigious trophy.

This concludes what was an eventful Copa America, with various excellent performances and some surprising ones as well. Argentina and Brazil were the two best sides in the competition, but the likes of Peru and Colombia did well despite missing some key players.

Some of the best players in the world participated in the tournament, while the likes of Emiliano Martinez and Luis Diaz endeared themselves to the global audience with their displays.

We look at the Team of the Tournament for Copa America 2021.

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa)

Argentina v Uruguay: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Emiliano Martinez was one of the players of Copa America 2021, and on current form it can be argued that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

After limited minutes with Arsenal, Martinez joined Aston Villa last summer for £15.5 million. The shot-stopper was excellent for Dean Smith's side in the season gone by, and was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, earning him a call-up to the Argentina national team.

Given that Martinez made his debut for the senior side this year, his rise has been astonishing. The 28-year old was the starting goalkeeper for Argentina at Copa America 2021, and in the semi-final saved three penalties in the shootout against Colombia.

