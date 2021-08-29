5 best foreign players ever to play for Juventus

Juventus are one of the most successful clubs in Italian football and are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Old Lady have dominated Serie A in recent years while they have also enjoyed success on the European stage.

Some of the biggest names in the game have plied their trade at Juventus

Over the years, some of the best foreign players to have played the game have donned the club's black and white stripes and left a lasting impression. These legends have helped the Bianconeri establish themselves as a dominant force in both Italy and Europe.

On that note, here's a look at the five best foreign players to have played for Juventus:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) | 2018 - 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo broke several records at Juventus.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo spent just three years at Juventus, his exploits at the club, considering the pedigree he arrived with is enough for him to earn a spot on this list.

Juventus broke the bank to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee of almost €100 million. Many criticised the Bianconeri for spending such a huge amount on a 33-year-old.

However, the Portuguese international is no ordinary player. Even though he had a slow start to life in Turin, Ronaldo went on to break numerous records during his time in Italy.

Ronaldo was the club's top scorer in each of his three seasons at Juventus, and became the first player to score 100 goals in their first three seasons at the club. He also won the Serie A Golden Boot in his final season at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed largely to help the club win the UEFA Champions League. While that didn't happen, the 36-year-old won two Serie A titles and as many Italian Super Cups during his time at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus ⚪️⚫️



Games: 1️⃣3️⃣4️⃣

Goals: 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣

Assists: 2️⃣2️⃣



Serie A 🏆🏆

Coppa Italia 🏆

Supercoppa Italiana 🏆🏆

Champions League ❌ pic.twitter.com/nUri3vE7vz — Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021

The Portuguese international has left the club this summer to return to Manchester United.

#4 Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic) | 2001 - 2009

Pavel Nedved was a key player in Juventus' midfield.

One of Juventus' greatest ever players, Pavel Nedved moved to the club in 2001 after five trophy-laden years at Lazio. These included two Coppa Italia, one Cup Winners Cup and only the second-ever Scudetto in the Roman club's history.

Nedved continued to win trophies in Turin, and was an integral part of the Juventus team that won successive Serie A titles in 2002 and 2003. The mercurial midfielder also won the Ballon d'Or award in 2003, ahead of the likes of Thierry Henry and Paul Maldini, cementing his position as one of the best players in the world.

ON THIS DAY: In 2001, Juventus signed Pavel Nedved from Lazio.



324 games 🏃

65 goals ⚽️

2 Serie A titles 🏆🏆

1 Ballon d'Or 🥇



Legend. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8cyp6FlDyq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2017

Nedved's versatility allowed him to play anywhere across midfield. From the wing, he could fire in a cross or cut inside and use either foot to unleash a powerful shot. In the middle, he had the vision, composure and passing range as well as the turn of pace to make quick runs into the opposition penalty area.

Despite winning four straight Scudetti and reaching the Champions League final in 2003, Nedved's loyalty to Juventus shone through, as he remained in Turin after the club’s relegation to Serie B for their involvement in the infamous 2006 Calciopoli scandal.

After helping the Bianconeri return to Serie A a year later, Nedved stayed for another three years, stabilising the club and leading them into a new era of dominance. For that reason, Nedved's legendary status among Juventini cannot be argued.

