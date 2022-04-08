5 best foreign players in La Liga (2021-22)

Spain is one of the most successful nations in the history of football and La Liga is one of the most high-profile club competitions in the world. Many world-class footballers view Spain as a sort of dream destination in their club career.

La Liga giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid have dominated European football for ages. They've been home to some of the best players to have graced the game and things are not very different even today.

La Liga is renowned for being the league with the most technically proficient players

The Spanish top-flight is often seen as the home of the beautiful game. Thanks to the world-class players with exquisite talent that populate La Liga, games are usually a treat for fans.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best foreign players in La Liga this season.

#5 Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Toni Kroos might just be one of the best passers the game has ever seen. The German international delivers passes to his teammates with pin-point precision. Kroos has a pass completion rate of 94.9% in La Liga this term.

He is one of the best players that Germany has produced in recent times and has been a loyal servant of Real Madrid's for close to eight years now. Kroos' technical brilliance and tactical intelligence shone through as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles in successive years between 2016 and 2018.

He has done a very good job for Los Blancos this season as well. In addition to keeping things ticking in midfield, the 32-year-old has also scored a goal and provided three assists in 21 La Liga appearances so far this term.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (France/Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's contract standoff was the talk of the town in January. But his blistering form has become the talk of the town now. Dembele has been a man transformed under Xavi Hernandez.

He has showcased such good form in recent months that the Camp Nou faithful, who were booing him in January, are now urging the club to hand him a new deal. The Frenchman has played some of the best football of his career under Xavi Hernandez.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided 10 assists in 13 La Liga appearances so far this season.

#3 Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric is 36 years old but he doesn't play like someone who's in the twilight of his career. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner among the best central midfielders of his generation. The Croatian international is one of the most technically adept players on the planet.

He glides through midfield with his quick, nimble feet. He has the vision and the passing range to release his forwards into space no matter how difficult the angle might be.

Modric has made 23 La Liga appearances so far this season and has been running the show from midfield for league leaders Real Madrid with ease and grace. He has scored two goals and provided five assists as well.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Luka Modrić covered 10.95 km tonight for Real Madrid, the highest.



36-years-old. 🤯 | Luka Modrić covered 10.95 km tonight for Real Madrid, the highest. @livescore 36-years-old. 🤯 📊| Luka Modrić covered 10.95 km tonight for Real Madrid, the highest. @livescore36-years-old. 🤯🇭🇷 https://t.co/LBpjMrGtHC

#2 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the most improved attacker in La Liga this season, Vinicius Jr. is starting to deliver big time. The Brazilian international has always been able to turn heads with his spectacular skills and technique but his final product was always lacking.

We've seen the Brazilian international double down on his strengths this season. He has scored some absolute worldies and has combined well with Karim Benzema in the final third for Real Madrid.

In 28 La Liga appearances so far this season, Vinicius Jr. has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists.

#1 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

It's about time everybody acknowledged the true greatness of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has weathered the storm at Real Madrid, played a supporting role and has been overlooked but he has now burgeoned into an absolute phenomenon.

The Real Madrid striker has been in sublime form this season and is currently leading the goalscoring and assists charts in La Liga. Benzema has scored a hat-trick in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season as well.

In 26 La Liga appearances so far this term, the 34-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists.

GOAL @goal Karim Benzema has unlocked greatness Karim Benzema has unlocked greatness 🔓 https://t.co/JoWLVJCvvD

