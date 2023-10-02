5 best foreign players in the Premier League right now (2023)

The Premier League has long been a magnet for some of the finest foreign football talent in the world thanks to the league's immense financial resources and global popularity. Premier League clubs consistently attract top-notch foreign players who bring their skills, flair and diversity to the English game.

Over the years, the presence of foreign stars has not only enriched the league but also elevated its competitiveness to unprecedented levels.

The Premier League's deep pockets have allowed clubs to secure marquee signings. As a result, the league is a global football powerhouse and a prime destination for both established international stars and emerging talents trying to make their mark on the grand stage of European football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best foreign players in the Premier League right now (2023).

#5 Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Martin Odegaard is one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe right now. He is a technically gifted footballer whose creativity and leadership qualities have played a key role in making Arsenal one of the most formidable units in the Premier League.

Odegaard, now 24, joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and is currently the captain of the club. Not only is he exceptional at orchestrating play but he also excels at arriving late into goalscoring areas to find the back of the net regularly.

He was one of the best players in the Premier League last season. The Norway international has already scored four goals and provided an assist in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far this term.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the greatest attacking midfielders of his generation. The iconic midfielder has mesmerized fans all over the world with his creativity and technical qualities. De Bruyne has played an important role in Manchester City's successes under Pep Guardiola.

He was immense for City in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals and providing a whopping 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. De Bruyne was City's creator-in-chief as they won a historic treble last term.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest attackers of the Premier League era. He has been phenomenal for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. Salah has undoubtedly been Liverpool's most important player in their successes under Jurgen Klopp.

He has been incredibly consistent over the last six years and continues to be one of the most exciting forwards in the league despite crossing over to his 30s.

The iconic Egyptian winger has been in top form in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

#2 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Rodri's importance to Manchester City cannot be overstated. He is the midfield lynchpin in their possession-based style of play, orchestrating the team's movements and dictating the tempo of matches with ease and grace.

The Spain international's exceptional passing range, defensive prowess and ability to read the game make him a vital component of City's success. He is renowned for his ability to provide both offensive creativity and defensive stability.

Rodri is a key figure in both the Manchester City and Spain squad, helping to maintain high standards and a winning mentality at both domestic and international levels. He won the continental treble with City in addition to the UEFA Nations League with Spain last term.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland is only 23 but is already widely regarded as the best striker in the world. The Norwegian marksman has been phenomenal ever since breaking onto the scene as a teenager at RB Salzburg.

Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and has not looked back since. He broke a lot of goalscoring records in his debut season in the Premier League and also won the European Golden Shoe.

Haaland scored 52 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season to fire City to a treble win. He has kicked on in the same fashion in the new campaign and has already scored eight goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for City this term.