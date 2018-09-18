5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19

Christiano Ronaldo

As the new UEFA Champions League season is around the corner, the buzz of selecting premium forwards has already started among UCL Fantasy managers. Forwards can not only find the net but also pick out the positioned player around the penalty box to get an assist. And Europe has a plethora of top-notch forwards.

So it is highly important for every manager to select those premium forwards who can score a lot of goals. Here are the best picks for forwards for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Fantasy season.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (£10.0 million) - PSG

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the golden boy of the current football era. At the age of just 19, he is considered one of the best players in the world and his future looks as bright as his career has been so far. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and has two Ligue 1 titles, one with AS Monaco in 2016/17 and last year with PSG.

He is in a very good form this season for PSG, having already scored 4 goals and 2 assists in three Ligue 1 matches. In last year's Champions League season he had 4 goals and 3 assists. This season definitely, many fantasy managers would add him in their squad.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (£11.0 million) - Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker is still looking for European glory for Bayern Munich. His numbers for Bayern Munich are enough to speak about his capabilities. He has scored 157 goals in 199 appearances for Bayern.

In last year's UCL season, he scored 48 fantasy points. In these 48 points, he has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. This year, the form of Lewandowski would be very crucial for Bayern. If any fantasy manager has a budget of £11.0m, then he could be the best pick.

