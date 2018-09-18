Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19

Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:52 IST

Christiano Ronaldo
Christiano Ronaldo

As the new UEFA Champions League season is around the corner, the buzz of selecting premium forwards has already started among UCL Fantasy managers. Forwards can not only find the net but also pick out the positioned player around the penalty box to get an assist. And Europe has a plethora of top-notch forwards.

So it is highly important for every manager to select those premium forwards who can score a lot of goals. Here are the best picks for forwards for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Fantasy season.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (£10.0 million) - PSG

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the golden boy of the current football era. At the age of just 19, he is considered one of the best players in the world and his future looks as bright as his career has been so far. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and has two Ligue 1 titles, one with AS Monaco in 2016/17 and last year with PSG.

He is in a very good form this season for PSG, having already scored 4 goals and 2 assists in three Ligue 1 matches. In last year's Champions League season he had 4 goals and 3 assists. This season definitely, many fantasy managers would add him in their squad.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (£11.0 million) - Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker is still looking for European glory for Bayern Munich. His numbers for Bayern Munich are enough to speak about his capabilities. He has scored 157 goals in 199 appearances for Bayern.

In last year's UCL season, he scored 48 fantasy points. In these 48 points, he has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. This year, the form of Lewandowski would be very crucial for Bayern. If any fantasy manager has a budget of £11.0m, then he could be the best pick.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi UCL Final Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10
Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfielder picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Five teams that could win the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us