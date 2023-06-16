5 best forwards over the age of 28 right now

In recent times, there has been a notable trend in football where forwards are managing to sustain their peak performance well into their 30s. This phenomenon challenges the conventional notion that players tend to decline in their late 20s.

Many of the best forwards on the planet today are above 28 years of age, defying expectations and continuing to excel on the pitch. These players possess a unique combination of experience, skill and physical conditioning that allows them to maintain their effectiveness and consistently deliver exceptional performances.

Their longevity is a testament to their dedication, professionalism and the advancements in sports science and training methods that help them maintain their physical abilities for longer periods.

As a result, fans and spectators are witnessing a generation of remarkable forwards who continue to light up the game well into their 30s, redefining what it means to be at the pinnacle of their profession.

Let's take a look at five of the best forwards above the age of 28 right now.

#5 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema Official Reception at Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema was a standout performer for Real Madrid in recent seasons, stepping up to become their main man in attack. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Benzema took on the responsibility of leading the team's forward line, and he has thrived in that role.

His exceptional goal-scoring ability, intelligent movement and link-up play have been instrumental in Real Madrid's success, as he consistently delivers crucial goals and assists while being the focal point for their attacking play.

Benzema's impressive performances have solidified his status as one of the most influential players of his generation and a key factor in Real Madrid's continued competitiveness at the highest level.

The 35-year-old won the Ballon d'Or last year after firing Los Blancos to the La Liga and Champions League titles in magnificent fashion in the 2021-22 season.

Benzema, who has now joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in July, scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah, a prolific forward, has showcased remarkable qualities and made a significant impact at Liverpool under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. His exceptional speed, agility and technical skills make him a constant threat to opposing defences.

The 31-year-old's ability to score goals consistently, both from inside and outside the box, has propelled him to become one of the most feared attackers in the world.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has played a pivotal role in their success, contributing to their Premier League and Champions League triumphs with his goals, assists and relentless work rate.

His partnership with Klopp's tactical vision has transformed Liverpool's attacking prowess, making Salah an indispensable asset to the team. Liverpool had quite an underwhelming outing in the 2022-23 season. Despite that, Salah continued to rack up impressive numbers.

In 51 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, the Egyptian icon scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists.

#3 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford FC - Premier League

Harry Kane continues to be one of the most well-rounded and prolific strikers on the planet. Although Tottenham Hotspur had a forgettable 2022-23 season, Kane still managed to score a boatload of goals and was their main man.

The Englishman has been one of the most consistent strikers on the planet for years now but has no silverware to show for it. Regardless, his lethal finishing, ability to pick a pass and intelligent movement make him a forward that young strikers would want to emulate.

The 29-year-old scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski is undeniably one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. The 34-year-old's remarkable goal-scoring record and consistent performances have cemented his status among football's elite.

Lewandowski's lethal finishing ability, combined with his intelligent movement, exceptional aerial prowess and technical finesse make him a nightmare for defenders.

His achievements, including winning multiple Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League, along with individual accolades such as the FIFA Best Men's Player award, further solidify his place among the all-time greats.

Lewandowski is just coming off a great debut season with Barcelona. He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans in the 2022-23 season. The Polish forward's goals played a critical role in Barcelona recapturing the La Liga title after three seasons.

#1 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Lionel Messi may have moved to the MLS but the fact that he is one of the best in the business remains unchanged. Messi proved at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he is in a class of his own. The legendary forward fired Argentina to World Cup glory and won the Golden Ball at the tournament.

Despite being 35 years old, the Argentinian legend continues to run rings around opponents and astound fans and pundits with his creativity and technical brilliance. Messi is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year as he has been in incredible form for club and country.

In 41 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season, Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists.

These Football Times @thesefootytimes Messi can’t have one normal day, can he? Just has to do something outrageous.



