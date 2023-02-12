5 best forwards above the age of 30 right now (2023)

Forwards in football have historically been viewed as the players with the shortest shelf life due to the physical demands of playing the position. However, in recent years, this trend has changed.

Players are now able to maintain their peak physical condition for longer and continue to play at a high level even in their late 30s and even early 40s. The reasons for this shift are multifaceted.

Improved training and nutrition regimes, in addition to advancements in sports medicine and rehabilitation, have allowed players to take better care of their bodies and recover more quickly from injuries.

As a result of these developments, we have seen a number of forwards enjoying prolonged careers, with some even setting new records for goals scored in their later years.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best forwards over the age of 30 right now.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay

Liverpool are having a largely forgettable 2022-23 season and it's strange to see the dominant side from last term playing within themselves. Mohamed Salah has been their main man in attack for several years now and even he hasn't been at his best in the ongoing campaign.

But what's considered ordinary for the Egypt international is still mighty impressive. Salah has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

The 30-year-old continues to be quick and sharp when presented with opportunities. His ability to shoot with both feet and to also find a way out of tight situations continues to set him apart.

#4 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Neymar started off the 2022-23 season in irrepressible form. He looked to have gotten back to his best, creating and scoring in equal measure. The Brazilian icon played with a spring in his step and was simply uncontainable as far as opponents were concerned.

However, that form has tailed off a bit since the World Cup. But there is no denying the fact that Neymar is one of the best attackers of his generation. He has also put up incredible numbers this term.

In 27 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season, Neymar has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists.

#3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Karim Benzema had the best season of his career at an individual level last time out. His individual brilliance helped fire Real Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga titles. Benzema showed off his elite marksmanship for Los Blancos and ended up winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or for his efforts.

He has been in decent form this term as well, but he has not exactly hit the heights of the 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this term.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona seem to be slowly getting back to their best under the tutelage of Xavi Hernandez The Catalans currently hold an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table. Their new signing Robert Lewandowski's exploits have gone a long way towards restoring them to the top of Spanish football.

The Polish striker has hit the ground running at the Spotify Camp Nou and has been scoring goals for fun this season. Lewandowski has won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons and has established himself as one of the greatest centre-forwards of the modern era.

In 26 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, the 34-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi took it upon himself to fire Argentina to World Cup glory and effectively complete football at an individual level. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight appearances in the tournament, winning the Golden Ball given to the best player in football's showpiece event.

Messi has been in sublime form for both club and country this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the most technically proficient footballers of all time. His playmaking skills are at par with his goalscoring ability and this makes him arguably the most dangerous forward in the world.

The 35-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

