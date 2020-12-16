5 best forwards in the La Liga this season (2020/21)

La Liga has been blessed with some of the best attacking talents in the modern game. There was a time not long ago when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would make goalscoring look as easy as falling off a log.

The best part though is that some forwards have actually even provided competition to the dominant duo. La Liga teams have dominated the European competition in the 21st century even though their superiority has waned a little over the past couple of seasons.

La Liga is one of the most entertaining professional leagues in the world and that has a lot to do with the quality of the strikers that ply their trade in Spain. On that note, let's take a look at the five best forwards in the La Liga this season.

#5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi has been nowhere near his best this season. That has a lot to do with all the problems that were brewing under the surface at the Camp Nou. Things came to a head and Messi even threatened to leave the club ahead of the new season.

It is only natural for anyone coming from such a turbulent setup to find the rigors of a new season a little hard to keep up with. But make no mistake though, an average Lionel Messi is still an elite footballer.

Messi has scored five goals from across 11 appearances in the La Liga. He has also scored three goals in the UEFA Champions League. Despite his low numbers (by his own standards), Messi continues to the cog in Barcelona's system that makes them tick.

#4 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid shelled out in excess of €100 million to sign Joao Felix from Benfica. When they invested so much money in him, they were aware of the fact that expecting immediate returns would be a foolish thing to do. After all, Felix was only 19-years-old when he signed for the Rojiblancos.

He did a decent job in his debut season and is now looking all set to follow that up with a stellar second campaign. Felix has already scored five goals and provided two assists this season from 11 appearances. He has only started in seven games so far.

Felix has not only been one of the best Atletico Madrid players this season, he has also been one of the best players in the league up until now.

