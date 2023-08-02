5 best FPL £5m defenders for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season

With the new 2023–24 Premier League season kicking off soon, fantasy football managers are finalizing their 15-man squads carefully, balancing premium firepower and budget buys.

With a limited budget of £100 million, attackers like Haaland, Salah, and Kane may be irresistible, but a solid backline is just as imperative for fantasy success. This is where defenders in the £5 million price bracket come into play. These affordable gems strengthen your defense, free up funds for premium attackers, and provide a clean sheet, bonus point potential, and massive upside for fantasy squads.

This season, there are several standout options in this price range. From newly promoted sides offering young defensive prospects to experienced veterans,here are seven £5 million defenders that fit the bill this Premier League season.

#1 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel is a decent option for your FPL defence

As fantasy football managers scout for defensive gems in the sub-£5 million price range, one name stands out: Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian center-back was ever-present in Arsenal's backline last season, starting every Premier League match. Despite his defensive duties, Gabriel emerged as an unlikely attacking threat, netting three goals thanks to his aerial presence and ability to attack set pieces.

Statistically, Gabriel had the highest expected goals (xG) tally of any defender last campaign,finishing with 146 fantasy points, including 15 from bonuses.

At just £5 million, Gabriel is £0.5 million cheaper than Arsenal teammate Ben White (£5.5 million). With Arsenal looking to start the new Premier League season on a high, Gabriel Magalhaes offers everything you want in an affordable defender, and it won't come as a surprise if he ends up racking up a lot of FPL points this season.

#2 Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

Estupinan was one of the top performing defenders last season in FPL

Pervis Estupinan was Brighton's breakout star last season, producing 1 goal, 7 assists, and 10 clean sheets in 31 starts. Estupinan's all-around game makes him FPL gold.

The Ecuadorian left-back's statistics are unreal. He produced 18 shots and 74 touches in opponents' box along with 462 final third passes last season. Estupinan also created 49 chances to demonstrate his creative threat. An xG of 1.8 and an xA of 3.88 highlight his well-rounded contributions at both ends.

While many FPL defenders are one-dimensional, Estupinan offers security through clean sheets and the ability to produce points through goals and assists. It's no wonder 51.5% of managers already own him. His ownership will likely climb higher based on last season's form.

For managers seeking a complete fullback who won't break the bank, look no further than Estupinan.

#3 Ben Mee (Brentford)

Ben Mee finds himself among goals more often

As fantasy managers fill their backlines with household names, one overlooked gem stands out: Ben Mee. The Brentford center-back was the fifth-highest-scoring defender last season with 143 points. Yet, Mee flies under the radar for many. That's a mistake; his goal threat and Brentford's sturdy defense make him an ideal budget pickup.

Mee's aerial presence led to three goals in total, an impressive tally for a center-back. His xG ranked third among all defenders, behind just Gabriel and Fabian Schar, offering more than just defensive security.

Mee was superb last campaign, keeping 12 clean sheets under manager Thomas Frank's organized system. For managers wanting a sturdy defender with occasional attacking returns, he gives exceptional value at just £5 million.

#4 Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Pedro Porro delivered outstanding numbers in half a season

As fantasy managers analyze defender options, one Spaniard stands out from the rest, and that is Pedro Porro. The Tottenham right-back produced outstanding numbers after arriving in January 2023, scoring three goals and providing three assists in just 13 starts.

Porro played with aggression and attacking intent, racking up 23 shots, including 13 from inside the box. His underlying stats reveal a stellar debut campaign: 1.81 xG and 2.29 xA highlight his two-way impact.

Unleashing Porro as an attacking wingback would maximize his fantasy potential. During his short Spurs cameo, Porro led all regular starters with 2.08 shots per 90 minutes. He has the shooting skill and vision to contribute goals and assists if deployed correctly.

If given freedom to roam, this Spanish tactician has the talent to charge up the defensive scoring charts. Porro has the pace, crossing ability, and eye for goal to become an elite FPL asset,making him a force to be reckoned with.

#5 Alex Moreno (Aston Villa)

Alex Moreno is one to look out for this season in FPL

As fantasy managers look for solid defensive options, one budget-friendly Spaniard stands out: Alex Moreno. The Aston Villa left-back produced electric numbers after arriving in January under manager Unai Emery. In just 14 starts, Moreno notched three assists while posting impressive underlying statistics (0.59 xG and 2.57 xA).

Despite injury concerns, he seems nailed on when fit, giving him an edge over Villa's other £4.5 million defenders. If Moreno is cleared for Gameweek 1, he has top-5 defender potential written all over him.

For just £5 million, Moreno offers elite attacking upside for a budget defender. He has the potential to score upwards of 200 points, looking at his stats last season.

Managers seeking a high-upside differential defender should grab Moreno at a bargain price of just £5 million.

Can you think of any other such players? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Which of the following defenders is going to score more FPL points this season? Gabriel Magalhaes Pervis Estupinan 0 votes