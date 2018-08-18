Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best FPL players of Matchday 1

Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
891   //    18 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST

After a long wait, club football is finally back. Even though we had the world cup this year, it did seem like a long time since we saw football. And now finally, the most exciting league in the world, yes the English Premier League is back and we are done with Matchday 1.

Matchday 1 gave us a glimpse of what lies ahead. Well, this season, like any other EPL season, we again cannot predict the winner. But as things stand, it looks like a fight for the title between Liverpool and Manchester city with Manchester United finishing in 3rd position. The 4th spot is hard to predict and is up for grabs. Obviously, it is too early to say anything and as the season progresses, we will get to know more.

Matchday 1 saw easy wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea while Tottenham and Manchester United had to fight hard to get their 3 points. It seemed like Arsenal weren't still used to the Emery style of playing having lost their opening fixture. Yet, they should have no shame in losing to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The returning of the EPL also meant a return for Fantasy Premier League. In this slideshow, we will be using the points system used in fantasy football to pick out the top 5 players of game week 1. So sit back and enjoy! and feel free to put in your views in the comments section.

Watford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Jose had a good match.

#5 Jose Holebas (Watford)

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points - 13

Watford had a good matchday 1 defeating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at home. Watford looked always comfortable in the match, having 53% of the possession and having had a total of 19 shots. Watford did lack efficiency, they had a shot accuracy of 26% but that could not stop them from taking away the 3 points.

The Left-back, Jose Holebas played a crucial role, having kept a clean sheet and also assisted both the goals. He looked comfortable at the back and his attacking contribution certainly helped the team.

In FPL, Jose Holebas who has a price of only 4.5M earned 13 points after having kept a clean sheet and assisting 2 goals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sadio Mane Benjamin Mendy
Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options...
RELATED STORY
Premium Forwards in FPL 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players after week 1
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The best XI of the first game week
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who is best equipped to challenge...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 1 Review
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us