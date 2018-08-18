5 best FPL players of Matchday 1

Ishan Salhotra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 891 // 18 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After a long wait, club football is finally back. Even though we had the world cup this year, it did seem like a long time since we saw football. And now finally, the most exciting league in the world, yes the English Premier League is back and we are done with Matchday 1.

Matchday 1 gave us a glimpse of what lies ahead. Well, this season, like any other EPL season, we again cannot predict the winner. But as things stand, it looks like a fight for the title between Liverpool and Manchester city with Manchester United finishing in 3rd position. The 4th spot is hard to predict and is up for grabs. Obviously, it is too early to say anything and as the season progresses, we will get to know more.

Matchday 1 saw easy wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea while Tottenham and Manchester United had to fight hard to get their 3 points. It seemed like Arsenal weren't still used to the Emery style of playing having lost their opening fixture. Yet, they should have no shame in losing to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The returning of the EPL also meant a return for Fantasy Premier League. In this slideshow, we will be using the points system used in fantasy football to pick out the top 5 players of game week 1. So sit back and enjoy! and feel free to put in your views in the comments section.

Jose had a good match.

#5 Jose Holebas (Watford)

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points - 13

Watford had a good matchday 1 defeating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at home. Watford looked always comfortable in the match, having 53% of the possession and having had a total of 19 shots. Watford did lack efficiency, they had a shot accuracy of 26% but that could not stop them from taking away the 3 points.

The Left-back, Jose Holebas played a crucial role, having kept a clean sheet and also assisted both the goals. He looked comfortable at the back and his attacking contribution certainly helped the team.

In FPL, Jose Holebas who has a price of only 4.5M earned 13 points after having kept a clean sheet and assisting 2 goals.

1 / 5 NEXT