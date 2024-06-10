5 best France players left out of Euro 2024 squad

France are one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps' team have put on stellar performances in recent major tournaments.

They reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won the World Cup in 2018. Les Bleus, however, were knocked out of the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. They reached the final in the 2016 edition of the competition.

France have proven to be a strong candidate in major competitions and Euro 2024 isn't expected to be any different. They boast quality all across the pitch. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and more are some of the most notable stars in the team.

However, several top players have not made the squad, either due to injuries or due to squad depth. In this listicle, we take a look at the top 5 French players not traveling to Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany.

Top 5 France players missing at Euro 2024

#1 Lucas Hernandez

France v Germany - International Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Hernandez was set to be France's first-choice left-back at Euro 2024. Hernandez, however, suffered an ACL injury in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Hernandez suffered the same injury in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, ruling him out for the rest of the tournament. He seems to have been going through a rough time with fitness.

Hernandez is an experienced campaigner, already making 37 appearances for his national team. His absence is a big blow for Deschamps. France, however, have replacements in their ranks.

Lucas' brother Theo Hernandez and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy are also at their disposal. Theo is expected to be the starter for France in Lucas' absence during the upcoming tournament in Germany.

#2 Michael Olise

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise was one of the best players in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season. Despite missing lion's share of the season through injuries, Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances in the EPL.

Olise, however, has never played for France. His bright spark of form wasn't enough to earn the 22-year-old a spot in the Euro 2024 squad.

Les Bleus, though, still boast a frightening attackers' pool. Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, and more are in their ranks. Perhaps Olise could have added an extra layer of flair to the squad.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Christopher Nkunku endured an injury-plagued first season at Chelsea. He played only 14 matches across competitions, scoring three goals. Nkunku, though, is a nightmare for opposition defenders when he is fit.

Nkunku's quality was on full display during his time at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder, however, hasn't been included in his national's team squad for the European championships.

France's attacking depth has been discussed before. Nkunku's injury-ridden campaign certainly diminished his chances of boarding the plane to Germany.

Nkunku has so far made 10 appearances for France's national team. He also missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, having suffered a training injury just before the tournament.

#4 Malo Gusto

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Malo Gusto had a decent first season at Chelsea. The full-back played 37 games, registering nine assists to his name. Gusto, however, failed to make a place in France's Euro 2024 squad.

Benjamin Pavard is on Les Bleus' ranks while Jules Kounde has also played as a right-back at Barcelona. Hence, Gusto has to watch from the sidelines as his country look to gain European supremacy.

Gusto has so far played only once for his national team. The 21-year-old, though, is a great option for any team to have. He is defensively good and is also a handful moving forward. Maybe Gusto can get a future call-up in the national team.

#5 Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo - International Friendly

OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo was one of the best defenders in French football this season. He helped his club side keep 15 clean sheets in 33 appearances across competitions.

The 24-year-old center-back made his international debut last year, in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Germany. He also played the full 90 minutes during the 14-0 win against Gibraltar in November.

Todibo, however, isn't a part of the Euro 2024 squad. France have a talent-rich backline. William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, and Jonathan Clauss have gotten the nod ahead of Todibo.

Todibo, however, is still young. He has been linked with moves to clubs like Manchester United. Perhaps a move to a bigger club could help Todibo's international career in the future.