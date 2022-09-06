5 best free kick takers in the Premier League at the moment (2022-23)

The English Premier League is home to some of the most gifted free kick takers in the business. From finding the back of the net with a curling strike to teeing up a teammate with a peach of a delivery, these set-piece maestros can do it all.

While some excellent set-piece takers, such as David Silva and Raphinha, have left the Premier League, there are still plenty of players who can entice viewers with their dead-ball wizardry. Today, we will take a look at five players who have garnered a reputation for wreaking havoc on the opposition through their free kicks.

Here are the five best free kick takers plying their trade in the Premier League right now:

#5 Christian Eriksen — Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United earlier this summer as a free agent. He has since settled down nicely at the club, playing a massive part in their recent turn of fortunes (4 wins in last 4 games). The Danish midfielder is yet to get on the scoresheet for the Mancunians but could do so sooner rather than later and in exceptional fashion.

Dominic Booth @DomBooth19 #mufc Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. 👏 #mufc https://t.co/CIDChmLurq

Eriksen, who played his best football during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, is a brilliant set-piece taker, with a penchant for scoring direct free kicks. He has scored eight direct free kicks in the Premier League, the fourth highest in the history of the league. Given his obvious knack for scoring free kicks, Erik ten Hag would be wise to give him dead-ball responsibilities more often than not.

Over the course of his career, Eriksen has played 243 Premier League games, netting 52 goals and providing 67 assists.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Arguably the best right-back in the world right now, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is a master at taking set-pieces. Since joining up with Liverpool’s senior team in the 2016-17 season, Alexander-Arnold has scored four direct free kick goals in the Premier League. In addition to finding the back of the net with his brilliant right-footed curlers, Alexander-Arnold is known to deliver teasing crosses into the box from free kicks.

Liverpool FC @LFCEspanol El mejor lateral derecho del mundo, Trent Alexander-Arnold. El mejor lateral derecho del mundo, Trent Alexander-Arnold. https://t.co/pYeOBQDnm4

Alexander-Arnold is quick off the mark, effortlessly links up with his teammates, and rarely fails to pick out the right pass in the final third of the pitch. The England international, who won the Premier League with the Reds in the 2019-20 season, has thus far played in 167 league games, recording 11 goals and 45 assists. He has also created 66 big chances, played 37 through balls, and attempted 1318 crosses (25% accuracy).

#3 James Maddison — Leicester City

Leicester City v Southampton FC - EPL 2022-23

Over the last decade, Leicester City have had the privilege of fielding some gifted footballers. Attacking midfielder James Maddison is certainly one of them. The Englishman is a sensational set-piece taker and has scored his fair share of free kicks in the Premier League. Maddison has scored seven free-kicks for the Foxes in the premier division of English football, with his latest one coming this season only.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



7 - J Maddison

1 - L Ferdinand, A Gunnlaugsson, M Whitlow, M Albrighton, R Mahrez, S Oakes, M Izzet



Acute. 7 - James Maddison has scored seven direct free-kick goals in the Premier League for @LCFC , which is half of their total goals from such situations in the competition.7 - J Maddison1 - L Ferdinand, A Gunnlaugsson, M Whitlow, M Albrighton, R Mahrez, S Oakes, M IzzetAcute. 7 - James Maddison has scored seven direct free-kick goals in the Premier League for @LCFC, which is half of their total goals from such situations in the competition.7 - J Maddison1 - L Ferdinand, A Gunnlaugsson, M Whitlow, M Albrighton, R Mahrez, S Oakes, M IzzetAcute. https://t.co/ujXjAbQWe8

Scoring against Southampton on Premier League matchday three (August 20), Maddison became the first player to score a direct free kick in the 2022-23 campaign. His impeccable free kick goal was the highlight of the match but it could not secure maximum points for Leicester, with them ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

The former Norwich City man has thus far played 135 games in the English top flight, recording 35 goals and 24 assists.

#2 Kieran Trippier — Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is a gifted free kick taker. The England international not only knows how to pick his spot but he also regularly finds the perfect balance between power and swerve.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Trippier rarely took the free kicks. At Newcastle, however, he has emerged as their designated kick taker, and deservedly so. Trippier has thus far scored three free kicks in the Premier League, with all of them coming for the Magpies. Trippier’s latest direct free kick came earlier this season against Manchester City (August 21), with his strike helping his team to a 3-3 draw with the champions. The goal marked his third successful direct free kick in only four attempts.

The former Manchester City academy player has thus far featured in 119 games in the English first division, scoring five goals and claiming 18 assists.

#1 James Ward-Prowse — Southampton

Southampton v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is arguably the best free kick taker in not only England but also the world. The central midfielder is a master at scoring direct free kicks, with him netting as many as 14 free kicks in the English top flight. No player in the history of the league has scored more free kick goals than the Englishman.

In addition to being an impeccable free kick taker, Ward-Prowse is also a technically gifted midfielder. He rarely gives the ball away, regularly creates opportunities for his teammates, and does not shy away from making his hands dirty.

The Southampton midfielder has thus far featured in 311 games in the Premier League, recording 41 goals and 35 assists. He has created 50 big chances, made 386 tackles (62% success rate), and hit the woodwork on eight occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty