5 best free-kick takers in the Premier League right now (2021)

There are few sights more satisfying to watch on a football pitch than the ball flying into the back of the net from a direct free-kick. It's one of the more technically difficult skills to pull off. There are a lot of variables involved when it comes to direct free-kicks.

The distance to the goal, the size of the players that populate the defensive wall and the agility of the goalkeeper are all factors. That's why a free-kick taker has to be extremely precise with his technique. He should induce the right amount swerve, dip and power on the ball and place it ideally in one of the four corners.

The Premier League has seen some wonderful free-kick takers like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Gianfranco Zola, to name a few.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League right now.

Honorable mention: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best free-kick takers the Premier League has ever seen. Back when he was burgeoning into a world beater at Manchester United, Ronaldo was actively adding new skills to his already enviable bag of tricks.

Smashing balls into the top corner with incredible power and pace is one of the things the Portuguese international started being great at. His free-kick powers have waned in recent years but every once in a while, one does end up in the back of the net.

Ronaldo scored four free-kicks each in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 Premier League seasons for Manchester United. He is currently second in the pecking order of free-kick takers at Old Trafford.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes is a technically gifted footballer. He has been an excellent signing for Manchester United. For a long time, the Red Devils were without a player who could make things happen for them in the final third.

The Portuguese international has incredible vision and can pick passes very swiftly. What makes him more of a genuine attacking threat is his shooting ability. The Portuguese international is a great finisher and does not shy away from testing the goalkeeper from range.

Why would he? He is great at it and he is pretty good at direct free-kicks as well. The last time Fernandes sent one flying into the top corner from a free-kick was in a pre-season friendly against Everton earlier this summer.

He scored a stunning free-kick against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season and against Bournemouth in the Premier League in 2019-20.

#4 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Southampton FC: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Leicester City's creative attacking midfielder James Maddison hasn't been at his best in recent times. He packs plenty of flair and is nothing short of a joy to watch when he is on song.

Part of what makes Maddison an excellent footballer is his technical proficiency. He is excellent at manipulating the ball whether it be to play some sensational threaded through balls or to blast one into the top corner every now and then.

'Madders' scored a brilliant free-kick against Liverpool last season and we're expecting to see plenty more from him this time around. In the 2018-19 season, when he was at his best, he scored three goals from direct free-kicks.

