5 best German players in the world right now based on ratings

Germany and German players are the epitome of fast and technical football, with the country hosting one of the most exciting leagues. The Bundesliga is home to some of the most attacking brands of football, where German and international footballers flourish. The nation has a glorious history of football with many talented German players coming out on a routine basis.

It's never easy to stand out among such an established set of active footballers. However, these five German players have done well throughout the current season, which has helped them beat their national counterparts.

#5 Leroy Sane - 7.37

Among German players, Sane has been sublime this season

Leroy Sane started his career as a young prospect in Germany before moving to Manchester City at a young age. Not many footballers would have been able to establish themselves at such an age in a star-studded City lineup.

However, Sane showed that he's the real deal and made himself a regular under Pep Guardiola. But competition over places and other issues saw him return to Germany with Bayern Munich.

As a footballer, Sane relies on his pace and trickery to get the better of opponents. He's adept at playing on both wings, but his dominance is on the left. It has taken him some time to settle down at Bayern, but he has been brilliant this season under Nagelsmann.

Sane has been a regular this season, with 37 appearances for his club, across all competitions, already under his belt. The German has managed 14 goals and 15 assists in these matches.

#4 Thomas Muller - 7.41

Muller has been among the best German players for many years

Thomas Muller is like fine wine, he keeps getting better with age. He has been one of the most decorated and consistent footballers in Bayern Munich's history. Muller's talent was noticeable at an early age, which saw him being promoted to the senior side.

Since then, it has been a long and fruitful stay for the footballer in Bavaria. Style-wise, Muller's best position is as a second-striker, and his chemistry with Robert Lewandowski has been vital for the club. He isn't the fastest footballer out there but makes up for it with his brilliant timed runs and finishes.

Season 2021-22 has been a good one for the German, where he has made 37 appearances across all competitions for his club. He has once again crossed the tally of 20 assists in a season. So far, Muller has registered 22 assists and 12 goals and has been a significant threat on the Bayern Munich frontline.

#3 Florian Wirtz - 7.41

Wirtz is among the most talented German players

Florian Wirtz is the youngest name on this list, but it's hard to guess his age when someone watches him play. Since his debut as a teenager, Wirtz has not stopped in his growth as a top-level footballer.

It was evident that his talent and ceiling were very high. Promotion to the first team was swift, where he quickly became a member of the starting lineup.

Wirtz is extremely stylish on the ball, and he brings out his best while playing as a creative midfielder. He has been one of Bayer Leverkusen's best players this season. Despite his young age, Wirtz has led his side from the front and has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season.

In 31 appearances across all competitions for Bayer, Wirtz has managed to score 10 goals and provide 14 assists. It's great that Leverkusen has him tied down to a long contract. Irrespective of that, it won't be long before big names are vying for his signature. Unfortunately, Wirtz suffered a nasty injury which ended his season prematurely.

#2 Nico Schlotterbeck - 7.49

Schlotterbeck is among the most consistent German players in club football

The Bundesliga is traditionally known as an attacker's league. However, the top two German footballers in this campaign are defensive options. Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has been one of the best defenders in the league. SC Freiburg is currently at the 10th position in the table, but Schlotterbeck has held one end of the fort.

His impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the national side. As a defender, Schlotterbeck is extraordinarily robust and defensively sensible. His ability to intercept and win the ball from opposition attackers is top-notch. However, there's a high chance that Schlotterbeck could have a change of club in the summer.

This season, Schlotterbeck has been a constant for Freiburg, with 39 appearances in all competitions. He is the highest-rated defender among all German footballers. While he has been defensively reliable, Schlotterbeck has also chipped in with four goals.

#1 Joshua Kimmich - 7.62

Kimmich is a truly world class German player

Joshua Kimmich is regarded as one of the best footballers in modern times. There are very few things that the defensive midfielder can't do with efficiency. Kimmich started his journey as a right-back where he quickly established himself among contemporaries.

However, a potential crisis led Hansi Flick to play him in the defensive midfield position, and since then, Kimmich hasn't looked back.

Kimmich has every quality required of a great defensive midfielder. He has an efficient passing rate and can find any teammate with a pass. He can accomplish excellent interceptions and tackles. Additionally, he's proficient in set-pieces, making him a genuine world-class player.

With 30 appearances, Kimmich has been a consistent figure in Bayern's lineup. He had missed some matches when he was down with COVID-19. However, the German player's comeback was smooth, and aside from asserting midfield dominance, Kimmich has also contributed with three goals and nine assists.

