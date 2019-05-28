5 Best Goalkeepers in Bundesliga - SK Awards 2018/19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 May 2019, 08:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich have won their seventh consecutive German Bundesliga title.

The 56th season of the German Bundesliga is now officially over with Bayern Munich winning their record 28th Bundesliga title after a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena.

This season saw the Bavarian giant's grip on the German title beginning to loosen after Borussia Dortmund lead the table till the 24th match week before Bayern thrashed them 5-0 at Allianz Arena to snatch the top spot in the league.

#5.Lukas Hradecky - Bayer Leverkusen

Lukas Hradecky has been a key figure for Bayer Leverkusen this year, helping his side into the top 4 of the Bundesliga.

The Finn international has been a key figure for Bayer Leverkusen's top 4 finish in the Bundesliga this season. The 29-year olds assured displays ensured that Leverkusen conceded just 4 goals in their last 6 matches.

Lukas Hradecky made 32 appearances for Leverkusen, missing the first two matches through injury. The 29-year old is 14th on the list of goalkeepers with most shots saved.

The Finn international has also kept 9 clean sheets for Leverkusen and have conceded 47 goals.

#4.Jiri Pavlenka - Werder Bremen

It has been yet another impressive performance for the Czech international in the Bundesliga

It has been yet another impressive season for the Czech international. The 27-year old had been one of the signings of the season last year and is now one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga.

Pavlenka had been part of all the 34 league matches for Werder Bremen and is 8th on the list of most number of shots saved with 109.

The 27-year old has also kept 5 clean sheets and leaked in 49 goals.

1 / 2 NEXT