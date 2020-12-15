5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

There's no need to stress the importance of having a dependable goalkeeper. A shot being saved might not be celebrated as much as a goal being scored but keeping the ball out of one's own net is just as significant a part of the game as scoring.

The amount of work that a goalkeeper ends up having to do has much to do with the quality of the defence in front of him. So a lot of times, clean sheets alone do not make a good criterion for judging the goalkeepers.

It's a tricky thing to try and rank goalkeepers who but we'll take a crack at it. It's been a bit of a mad season in the Premier League and here, we take a look at the best goalkeepers in the league so far this season.

#5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's dependable no. 1 Alisson Becker is sorely missed every single time he has been sidelined. With his deputy causing all kinds of disruption at the back during an already injury-ravaged season, Alisson's importance at Anfield cannot be understated.

He is one of the few goalkeepers who have made more saves than they were expected to. Alisson loves to come off his line and quell any approaching threat before it can burgeon into something catastrophic but it has at times become his undoing as well.

But when he is on top of his game, there are hardly any better goalkeepers around. He makes incredible saves and he is crucial to Liverpool's game by virtue of how good he is with the ball at his feet.

Two years ago today... @Alissonbecker made 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 late save against Napoli 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LOK4tHBJH4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2020

#4 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

FC Sevilla v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Edouard Mendy was a much needed signing for Chelsea. Getting familiar with Kepa Arrizabalaga's reckless streak is not a comfortable thing to do especially when your side's attackers are showing a lot of promise.

Mendy has sealed the leak at the back and has kept five clean sheets so far this season. Mendy is an excellent shot stopper and is adept at dealing with attempts from close range. He also adds an extra dimension to Chelsea's game with his accurate long balls.

One admirable thing about his shot stopping is that he negotiates low shots really well and makes good use of his legs and his body to get in the way of the goal. His flying save off a Marcus Rashford shot in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United is a clear example of how Edouard Mendy's inclusion has led to a significant improvement at the back for the Blues.

Neuer claims that Edouard Mendy is world class. With 9 clean sheets in his first 13 Chelsea games, do you agree? #CFC #chelseafc #premierleague pic.twitter.com/fkQ0FzgeqH — Goalkeepers Anonymous (@goalkeepersanon) December 8, 2020