5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season (2023-24)

The Premier League boasts some of the world's top goalkeepers, making it a league where both attacking prowess and defensive resilience are highly valued.

The evolution of goalkeepers in the Premier League has been quite remarkable over the years, to say the least. They have transformed from shot-stoppers to all-round footballers, displaying exceptional skills with their feet, distribution and tactical awareness.

Top-class goalkeepers in the Premier League, such as Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, Petr Cech and Alisson Becker, have set new standards for their position. They've made incredible saves and played a crucial role in the buildup play of their teams.

Modern goalkeepers are expected to be adept at sweeping behind the defence, making them indispensable assets in the fast-paced English top flight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League so far this season (2023-24).

#5 Alphonse Areola (West Ham United)

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Premier League

After playing deputy to Lukasz Fabianski for two seasons, Alphonse Areola has taken over as the Hammers' number one this term. He has done an excellent job for David Moyes' side so far this term.

Areola has been one of their standout performers during what has been a promising run for them in the early stages of the new campaign. The 30-year-old boasts a save percentage of 78.6. He has made a total of 31 saves, the third-highest among all Premier goalkeepers this season.

However, the French international's distribution leaves much to be desired but West Ham are not exactly known for their expansive style of football. Thus it works out in the end. He has already produced some eye-catching displays this term against the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Manchester City.

#4 Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Bernd Leno is yet another custodian who has been trained in the ways of the modern goalkeeper. Excellent with his feet and a credible shot-stopper, Leno's inconsistency has often proven to be a major obstacle in his career.

Leno is excellent at sweeping behind his defence and is quite a brave goalkeeper who doesn't shy away from coming off his line to thwart danger. Fulham's custodian has the second-best pass completion rate among Premier League goalkeepers this season (82.2%).

The 31-year-old boasts a 78% save percentage and has saved 29 of the 41 shots he has faced this term.

#3 Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

Britain Soccer Premeir League

Despite languishing at 11th in the Premier League table with just eight points from seven matches, Chelsea have the joint-second-best defensive record so far. They have only shipped in six goals so far and much of the credit goes to their new goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Blues signed the Spaniard from Brighton & Hove Albion for €23 million. At that price, Sanchez is a steal. The 25-year-old is immensely dependable with the ball at his feet and has the best pass success rate (87.7%) among Premier League goalkeepers who have played more than 200 passes this season.

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Sanchez in the Premier League in the new campaign. He also boasts an 80% save percentage and has made a total of 19 saves so far this term in the league.

#2 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The ever-reliable Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era. He is renowned for his shot-stopping abilities which is characterized by his catlike reflexes and remarkable agility.

His commanding presence in the penalty area is a testament to his excellent aerial skills and ability to dominate during set pieces. Alisson's remarkable distribution skills, often compared to that of an outfield player, enable Liverpool to initiate swift counterattacks and maintain possession efficiently.

Moreover, his calm and composed demeanour under pressure make him a reliable last line of defence. Alisson boasts a save percentage of 79.4% and has saved 28 of the 34 shots on targets he has faced in the Premier League so far this term.

He also boasts a pass completion rate of 79.1%, making him one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

#1 Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur shelled out €19 million to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli this summer. Premier League fans are starting to realize that it was quite the bargain by virtue of the young goalkeeper's excellent displays in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Vicario has been immense in goal for Tottenham Hotspur and has played a pivotal role in Spurs' impressive start to the new season under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The 26-year-old has saved 81.8% of the shots on targets he has faced so far in seven appearances in the Premier League.

He has made 26 saves and completed 76.4% of his attempted passes as well.