5 best goalscorers above the age of 30 right now 

Of late, the age of 30 has ceased to mark the beginning of a footballer's decline. Many players continue to perform at the highest levels of the sport well into their 30s these days.

This shift can be attributed to a multitude of factors including sports science, nutrition and training methods, which enable athletes to maintain their peak physical condition for longer.

Additionally, the experience and football IQ gained over a player's career often compensate for any slight deterioration in their physical abilities. There are plenty of top examples of this evolving trend.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goalscorers above the age of 30 right now.

#5 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema is one of the finest centre-forwards of his generation. The former France international was 34 when he enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his career at an individual level. Benzema's inspired goalscoring form helped Real Madrid win the Champions League in the 2021-22 season.

He also won the Ballon d'Or last year for his exploits. Benzema did a pretty good job for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season as well before deciding to leave Europe and join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad this summer.

Benzema hasn't gotten off to as grand a start as we would have imagined in the Middle East. He has scored only four goals and provided two assists in his first eight league appearances for the club. But there's no doubt that the goals will start flowing once he hits his stride in Saudi.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most consistent attackers in the game in recent times. The iconic Egyptian winger has a well-rounded skillset and has scored more than 30 goals across all competitions for Liverpool in each of the last three seasons (2020-21 to 2022-23).

Although he is now 31, he is showing no signs of slowing down and has got off to a great start to the 2023-24 season. In 11 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far this term, Salah has scored eight goals and provided four assists.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Two-time Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award winner Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of the modern era. His goalscoring record speaks for itself and the Polish icon has astounded us with his incredible output despite being well into his 30s.

Lewandowski scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances for the Catalans in his debut season in Spain. The 35-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans so far this term.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

MLS Miami Charlotte Soccer

Lionel Messi's elite goalscoring form and incredible playmaking ability played a huge role in helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title last season. He subsequently joined Inter Miami this summer and has done a great job at his new club so far.

Messi has been scoring goals and creating them at a commendable rate for his new side. In 14 appearances across all competition for the MLS outfit this term, the 36-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has the most number of goals in 2023. He has scored a whopping 41 goals in 44 appearances for club and country and it's an incredible achievement. The Portuguese legend is 38 and for him to continue to keep scoring goals at this rate is almost unprecedented.

Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Saudi Pro League outfit so far this term.