5 best headers of the ball in world football right now

Heading ability in football is an important attribute, especially in the goalscoring department. Players with a strong ability to head the ball effectively can capitalize on crosses and set-pieces to find the back of the net.

Footballers with the ability to produce well-timed and accurate headers can be lethal in games. They can outjump defenders and redirect the ball with precision. In addition to power, players must have a good blend of technique and timing to be effective headers.

Players who excel in this skill often possess a sharp sense of positioning within the penalty area and an innate ability to read the ball's flight.

Whether it is a towering header from a corner kick or a delicate glancing touch from a cross, headers are a valuable asset for any striker or attacking player looking to contribute to their team's goal count.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best headers of the ball in world football at the moment.

#5 Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Eder Militao is a towering presence on the pitch and he uses his height to his advantage. Militao has got a good leap on him and is almost indomitable when it comes to aerial duels.

He is constantly seen outmuscling opponents in the air and his aerial prowess has gone a long way towards helping him earn his reputation as one of the best defenders in the game right now.

Militao also uses his aerial ability to contribute with valuable goals for his side. He has become a major threat from corners and set-pieces. The 25-year-old scored seven goals in the 2022-23 season for Real Madrid and six of them were headers.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of the modern era and is widely recognized for his heading ability. The Englishman has combined impeccable timing with pinpoint accuracy to score goals with his head consistently.

Whether it's an accurate cross or a precise set-piece delivery, Kane's heading prowess makes him a constant threat in the air. The 30-year-old is one of the most well-rounded centre-forwards we've seen in football in recent times and his heading ability is a standout aspect of his game.

11 of Kane's 32 goals for his former club Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022-23 season were scored with his head.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Ering Haaland is arguably the best striker in the game right now. He scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

The Norwegian marksman uses his pace, innate game-reading ability, sharp positioning and athleticism to outplay his opponents and score goals. Haaland's incredible athletic ability enables him to leap higher than opposition defenders and find the back of the net with his head.

He scored eight goals from headers in the 2022-23 season for Manchester City.

#2 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Despite turning 37, Olivier Giroud continues to be a competent striker. He was never really reliant on his pace and his primary attributes like strength, hold-up play and clinical finishing have not taken a hit even though he is in his late 30s now.

Giroud's imposing stature and impeccable timing make him a dominant presence in the air. The Frenchman's capacity to read the game and position himself effectively in the box allows him to connect with crosses and set pieces with remarkable consistency.

His headed goals have been crucial for club and country and he is often the focal point of his team's aerial attacks. Giroud scored from six headers for AC Milan in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed king of headers in the world of football. The Portuguese legend is one of the greatest footballers of all time and arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport.

He has astounded peers, fans and pundits all across the globe with his incredible athleticism throughout his career. Ronaldo's leaps are a thing to behold and we've seen him rise above the shoulders of opponents before knocking the ball towards goal with his head.

Ronaldo recently surpassed Gerd Muller's record of 144 headers in senior men's football. He has now 145 headed goals to his name and is one of the greatest headers in the history of the game.