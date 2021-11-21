5 best interim managers in Premier League history

Interim managers are not a rarity in the Premier League. However, they are usually employed by teams flirting with relegation, and are left with no choice but to change managers midway through the season.

Sam Allardyce, for example, has made a habit of coming in late and helping teams crawl back to safety from the brink of relegation. Most elite managers, though, prefer to come in before the start of a campaign. That allows them to add to their squad, get rid of deadwood and implement their strategy across a full preseason.

Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible. Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible. Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible.

Di Matteo to Dalglish: the Premier League's best caretaker managers

Although they are rarer than their counterparts in the bottom half of the table, a few caretaker managers have been successful at England's biggest clubs as well. In most cases, though, short-term success leads to a permanent appointment, and that doesn't seem to end well.

Nonetheless, here are five interim managers who have enjoyed successful spells in the Premier League in recent years:

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a sensational start as Manchester United boss.

There was considerable scepticism about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was appointed Manchester United's caretaker boss in December 2018. After a terrible stint at Cardiff City, whom he led to relegation, not many expected Premier League success for Solskjaer.

OGS, though, stunned the naysayers with a blistering start. He became the first Manchester United manager to win his first six games since the legendary Matt Busby. After earning ten points from a possible 12, Solskjaer was named the Premier League Manager of the Month for January 2019, his first full month as The Red Devils' boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made the permanent Manchester United manager after a stunning comeback win over PSG in the Champions League. He signed the contract after winning 14 of his 19 matches in charge as interim boss, although he didn't manage a trophy with the club.

#4 Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool)

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish led the Premier League giants to a League Cup.

Premier League and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is one of the greatest players to have graced the game.

He enjoyed a tremendously successful spell with The Reds from 1985 to 1991. Initially starting out as interim player-manager, Dalglish famously led The Reds to their first-ever 'double', winning the league title and the FA Cup. He then took up a permanent role, and won multiple league titles and FA Cups with Liverpool. Dalglish also won three Manager of the Year awards.

Almost 20 years after his first spell, Dalglish returned as interim boss after Liverpool fired Roy Hodgson in January 2011. Eventually given a three-year contract, Dalglish only lasted a year at Liverpool. He memorably led them to the 2011-12 League Cup, which was The Reds' first trophy in six years. Liverpool also reached the 2012 FA Cup final.

Dalglish was fired at the end of the 2011-12 season after Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League, and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

